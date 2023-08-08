"He should be more mature in his approach" - Kamran Akmal on Sanju Samson

Kamran Akmal believes that Team India's keeper-batter Sanju Samson wasted an opportunity to make a statement by failing to register a big score under pressure in the second T20I against West Indies on Sunday, August 6.

The veteran Pakistani cricketer urged Samson to be more responsible in his batting. He pointed out how the 28-year-old hasn't been able to seal his spot in the Indian XI despite being around for several years.

Akmal said on his YouTube channel:

"It was disappointing to see Sanju Samson get out this way. He got a chance to bat a little higher, and there were a lot of overs left. He had a chance to give a message to the captain and team management by steading the ship. It would have been the biggest statement. He is a class batter, but you need to stand up in such situations. He should be more mature in his approach. He has been around for a while now but is yet to cement his place in the team."

Samson scored just seven runs off as many deliveries in the second T20I. He also failed to fire in the opening encounter, managing just 12 runs. He, however, did come up with a 51-run knock in the ODI series decider against West Indies earlier this month.

"Got run out at the wrong time" - Kamran Akmal on Suryakumar Yadav's dismissal in 2nd T20I

Kamran Akmal further stated that Suryakumar Yadav getting run out was a big turning point in the match. He suggested that the star batter put the team under a lot of pressure with his dismissal.

Suryakumar got out in the fourth over of the Indian innings. His stay at the crease was cut short by a stunning direct hit from Kyle Mayers. Speaking about the runout, Akmal added:

"Suryakumar Yadav got run out at the wrong time. He scored 21 runs in the first game. He is batting at No. 3, and getting out while trying to take a risky run puts the team under pressure."

West Indies took a 2-0 lead in the five-match series by completing a two-wicket win in the second encounter. The third T20I will be played at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Tuesday, August 8.