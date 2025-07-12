"He messaged me"- Jasprit Bumrah reveals conversation with star bowler when latter was injured amid ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Indian bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has said that England pacer Jofra Archer had messaged him when the latter was recovering from injury. The 31-year-old said he was happy to see Archer back playing Test cricket and revealed that they had had many conversations with one another.

Ad

Bumrah also said that he was motivating himself by stressing that he had only one career and could rest at a later stage in life.

"You only have one career and after your career, you will always have time to relax, I always motivate myself like that. During the injury phase he (Archer) messaged me and we had a lot of converstaions, I am really happy that he has gotten back to Test cricket, a format that he loves," he told Sony Sports Network on Saturday, July 12 (via Times of India).

Ad

Trending

Bumrah and Archer have had a fair share of injury problems during their careers. The former suffered a back injury during the 2024-25 tour of Australia, which forced him to miss the ICC Champions Trophy. It also prompted India to look more seriously into managing its workload to ensure it can be best used across formats.

The latter has also had his share of troubles with injuries and returned to play Test Cricket against India in the ongoing Lord's Test after a four-year absence. He removed Yashasvi Jaiswal in his first over to make a dream start on his comeback.

Ad

Jasprit Bumrah takes five-fer at Lord's to get his name on the honours board

Jasprit Bumrah returned to action at Lord's after being rested from the Edgbaston Test match. He marked his comeback with a five-wicket haul to put his name on the honours board.

It was also his second five-wicket haul in the series after he took a fifer in the opening Test at Leeds. The performance at Lord's also took him past Kapil Dev, for the Indian pacer with the most five-wicket hauls away from home.

At the time of writing, India were 231/3 in the 62nd over with KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant at the crease. They trail England by 156 runs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shankar Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news