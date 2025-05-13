"He does a mic-drop moment" - R Ashwin reveals awe-inspiring incident of Virat Kohli from ENG vs IND 2018 Tests

Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin narrated an incident relating to Virat Kohli that has stuck with him over the years. The former skipper announced his Test retirement on May 12 through a social media post ahead of the highly anticipated England tour in the June-August window.

Kohli was requested to reconsider his decision after reports emerged during the time that the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season was suspended. However, the ace batter had made up his mind, and formally posted his farewell message on social media.

Ashwin recalled an incident from the famous 2018 Test between India and England at Edgbaston. While the fixture is known for one of the greatest overseas knocks by an Indian batter, in the form of Kohli's sublime 149, the former spinner shed light on a moment that has gone under the radar.

"I remember in that 2018 Edgbaston Test, Kohli scored an outstanding 100 in the first innings, and he played well in the second innings too. But what I remember from that game is, when I was bowling in the first innings, Root was playing brilliantly by then. Kohli ran from short mid-wicket, grabbed the ball and threw it so hard that he fell," Ashwin recalled

"He just throws it hard without knowing, and it hits the stump, and Root is run out. After the direct hit, he does a mic drop moment. I immediately thought there is no energy in the ball, to create a game-breaking moment in a Test match like this, who are you? What are you eating?" he added.

Joe Root was batting on 80 when he was caught short of the crease by Kohli's direct hit. England were cruising at 216-3 at that stage, and then collapsed to 287 all out.

Virat Kohli's mic-drop gesture was a reply to Joe Root's celebration in the 3rd ODI at Leeds

Joe Root had fired the first shot with the mic drop celebration after his match and series winning hundred against India in the third ODI at Leeds. The right-handed batter brought up his hundred to wrap up the run chase, and dropped his bat in a dominant fashion to mark the 2-1 series triumph.

Kohli had clearly not forgotten Root's gesture, and used the direct hit to give it back to the then-England skipper in trademark fashion.

Team India agonizingly fell short by 31 runs in the Edgbaston Test despite Kohli's brilliance across both innings.

About the author Gokul Nair

