"He might have some difficulties" - Aakash Chopra on Rishabh Pant failing to capitalize on his chances

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra feels Rishabh Pant might have tough times ahead of him if he fails to deliver with the bat in the upcoming ODI series against Bangladesh.

Pant managed just 25 runs at an underwhelming average and strike rate of 12.50 and 64.10, respectively, in the recently concluded ODI series against New Zealand. He scored just 10 runs in the final match in Christchurch on Wednesday, November 30, which did not yield a result due to rain.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra reflected on some of the takeaways for India from the ODI series against the Kiwis. As for Pant, he said:

"It's a huge takeaway that Rishabh Pant hasn't capitalized, he hasn't done as well as he should have done in this series and he might have some difficulties. It is the talking point, Rishabh Pant continues to be the same."

The former Indian opener highlighted that Pant will not be the vice-captain for the ODI series against Bangladesh but might not have too many competitors for the wicketkeeper-batter's position, observing:

"He was the vice-captain for this tour. He is going for the next tour also but he is not the vice-captain there although we have only one other keeper in the form of Ishan Kishan."

Chopra reckons KL Rahul might not be seen donning the wicketkeeping gloves against the Tigers. He reasoned:

"I don't think the team might be looking at KL Rahul as a keeper. Having said that, they can look at him that way as well, because both Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are also there. So they might look at Rahul as a middle-order batter and keeper, but Rahul is the vice-captain there, so he might have a bigger say that he wants to open."

Rahul might have to bat in the middle order if the Men in Blue want to persist with Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan as their two openers. With Virat Kohli likely to play at No. 3, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul, and Pant will probably follow him in the batting order in such a scenario.

"Rishabh Pant is on thin ice once again" - Aakash Chopra

Rishabh Pant scored a match-winning century against England in July this year.

Chopra concluded by opining that Pant might be dropped from India's squad for the T20Is against Sri Lanka if he doesn't perform against Bangladesh, elaborating:

"I feel Rishabh Pant is on thin ice once again. In ODI cricket, even though his numbers are not bad if you see 2022 also, but if he doesn't perform well or doesn't get to play in the three matches against Bangladesh, I will not be surprised when Sri Lanka comes, when you have the first three T20Is, he might be a part of the team."

Pant is competing with the likes of Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson for the keeper-batter's position in India's white-ball sides. Rahul could also be a candidate for the role in ODI cricket once Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya are back in the mix after the Bangladesh series.

