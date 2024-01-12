"He might get dropped" - Aakash Chopra says Tilak Varma might have to make way for Virat Kohli in 2nd IND vs AFG T20I

Aakash Chopra reckons Tilak Varma might be dropped for the second T20I between India and Afghanistan if Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal are back in the mix.

Afghanistan set India a 159-run target after being asked to bat first in the first T20I in Mohali on Thursday, January 11. The Men in Blue achieved the target with six wickets and 15 deliveries to spare, with Varma contributing a 22-ball 26.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Varma's inability to make the most of his chance might cost him his place in the second T20I. He elaborated (8:55):

"After Rohit (Sharma) and Shubman (Gill) got out, Tilak Varma was there and Shivam Dube was sent up the order. Tilak Varma played well for some time but then also got out off (Azmatullah) Omarzai's bowling. Tilak Varma hasn't grabbed his chance fully."

The former India opener added:

"Will Tilak Varma play the next match? I feel he might get dropped because if both Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal become available, who will go out? No one can leave Shivam Dube out nor will anyone touch Rinku Singh. Don't know about Shubman Gill but I feel Tilak Varma might be dropped for the next match."

Kohli missed the first T20I against Afghanistan for personal reasons and is expected to be available for the second game in Indore on Sunday. Jaiswal, who was supposed to open with Rohit Sharma, was ruled out of the series opener due to a sore right groin.

"He will have to be mindful that he needs to finish matches" - Aakash Chopra on Jitesh Sharma

Jitesh Sharma smashed a 20-ball 31 in the first T20I against Afghanistan. [P/C: BCCI]

Aakash Chopra was also slightly disappointed with Jitesh Sharma for not finishing the game, saying (9:40):

"Jitesh played a good knock. Let me put my hand up and say that Jitesh played well but he will have to be mindful that he needs to finish matches because he could have done that. He is batting so beautifully."

The reputed commentator pointed out that the Vidharbha player is competing with a plethora of wicketkeeper-batters for a place in India's T20 World Cup squad. He observed:

"If he converts his 31 runs to 45-50 and finishes the match, there won't be any doubt, because his place is not yet cemented. It is going to take some time because, for that slot, Sanju Samson is there for sure, don't rule out KL Rahul as you might see him bat down the order in the IPL, and Rishabh Pant's name can come if he gets fit."

Chopra added that Ishan Kishan could also be a contender for the middle-order wicketkeeper-batter's role. He concluded by noting that keeping the competition in mind, Jitesh should have remained unbeaten and finished the match, highlighting he would rarely get such chances.

