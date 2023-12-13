"He might just get a big payday" - Parthiv Patel expects South Africa's Reeza Hendricks to fetch big moolah at IPL 2024 auction

Former Indian wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel believes that all 10 franchises will be keen to rope in an attacking opener like Reeza Hendricks at the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) mini-auction.

Hendricks has looked impressive in the recent past. He played an explosive knock in the second T20I of the ongoing three-match series against India on Tuesday.

The right-handed batter smashed 49 runs off just 27 deliveries, setting the tone for the run chase for his team. South Africa ultimately chased down the revised 152-run target (15 overs) with seven balls to spare.

Parthiv opined that Hendricks' recent batting exploits could help him fetch a lucrative contract at the IPL 2024 mini-auction.

"I am sure all 10 teams would be looking at someone like Reeza Hendricks, who can bat the way he does. He likes that bounce and is someone who looks like a really free-flowing batter. So, maybe if it is his day, he might just get a big payday," he told Cricbuzz.

During the discussion, former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan also pointed out how Hendricks has done a commendable job in the recent past. Urging the South African team management to give the batter a consistent run, he said:

"Reeza Hendricks is certainly going to give a hard time to the selectors. Whatever opportunities he has got in the World Cup also he made use of those. He is in superb form. If an opener is giving you this kind of a start, it is certainly going to help the team. So, something for the South African think tank to think about and make sure that he is given a long rope."

The IPL 2024 mini-auction will be held in Dubai on December 19. Hendricks will enter the event with a base price of ₹50 lakh.

"The intent and the approach were completely different" - Zaheer Khan on Aiden Markram's captaincy

Zaheer Khan also reserved high praise for South Africa captain Aiden Markram following the Proteas' five-wicket win (via the DLS method) over India in the second T20I.

He suggested that the hosts played with a positive intent under Markram's leadership.

"You could see that the intent and the approach were completely different. He himself led from the front, the way he batted," Zaheer said.

Zaheer further stated that the future of South Africa's T20I team is in safe hands, with Markram at the helm.

"He is a really good player and someone who is going to enjoy the responsibility of captaincy as well. He is very calm and composed. You need a leader like that. For South African cricket, if they continue with him in this format, surely they will see better results," he added.

Markam scored 30 runs off 17 deliveries in the second T20I. He also picked up a wicket, dismissing Jitesh Sharma.

South Africa have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, with the first game getting washed out without a ball being bowled. The third and final contest will be played at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Thursday.