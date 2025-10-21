"He might miss an odd catch or stumping" - Former opener on KL Rahul's role in Indian team amid AUS vs IND 2025 ODIs

Former India player Aakash Chopra has acknowedged that KL Rahul might miss an odd catch or stumping as he is not a specialist wicketkeeper. However, he opined that the Karnataka player needs to continue donning the wicketkeeping gloves in ODIs as he can't play as a pure batter.

India suffered a seven-wicket defeat via the DLS method in the first ODI of the ongoing three-match series against Australia in Perth on Sunday, October 19. Rahul, who played as a wicketkeeper-batter, was the visitors' top-scorer with a 31-ball 38.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener was asked whether Rahul should play as a specialist batter in ODIs, like in Tests, as his wicketkeeping has looked a bit inconsistent, and a proper wicketkeeper like Ishan Kishan or Sanju Samson should keep wickets.

"It won't happen. I will tell you why. Hardik (Pandya) is not there currently. Otherwise, if you see the top six, Shubman Gill is there with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli comes at No. 3, Shreyas Iyer comes at No. 4, KL Rahul comes at No. 5, and Hardik Pandya comes at No. 6. Where is the place?" Chopra responded (3:00).

"He might miss an odd catch or stumping because he is primarily a batter who is keeping. He started doing it because the team needed it, and after that, he did well too, and bats down the order in a difficult position, but there is no place," he added.

KL Rahul dropped Matt Renhaw, albeit a tough catch, off Nitish Kumar Reddy's bowling in the first ODI against Australia. However, he enjoys an excellent record with the bat as a keeper, amassing 1,616 runs at an average of 53.86 in 42 ODI innings.

"Your top 6 are almost written in stone" - Aakash Chopra on a specialist keeper potentially replacing KL Rahul

KL Rahul has excelled in the finisher's role in ODIs. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that there is no place in the top six for a frontline keeper like Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Jitesh Sharma or Rishabh Pant, with KL Rahul playing as a specialist batter.

"Samson or Ishan Kishan or Jitesh Sharma or anbody else, even Rishabh Pant, there is no place for anyone in this XI because your top six are almost written in stone," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that a specialist keeper is unlikely to get any games even if he is a part of the squad.

"So, if there can be no change there, whoever you keep, you will take them as a tourist with the team, whether it's Dhruv Jurel, Sanju Samson or anyone else. There is no chance of them getting a place in the XI. I don't see it happening," Chopra observed.

Rishabh Pant was part of India's 2025 Champions Trophy squad, but did not get to play a game. With Pant ruled out due to injury, Dhruv Jurel has been picked as the second wicketkeeper-batter in India's squad for the ongoing series against Australia.

