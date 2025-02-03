"He might be thinking in his mind that the concussion sub was right" - Aakash Chopra lauds Shivam Dube's performances in IND vs ENG 2025 T20Is

Former India player Aakash Chopra has lauded Shivam Dube's performances in the recently concluded T20I series against England. He noted that the seam-bowling all-rounder's spell in the final T20I might have given him the false impression that Harshit Rana was the right concussion substitute for him in the previous game.

Dube smashed 30 runs off 13 deliveries as India set England a 248-run target in the fifth T20I in Mumbai on Sunday, February 2. He returned figures of 2/11 in two overs as the hosts bundled the visitors out for 97 to register an emphatic 150-run win and bag the series 4-1.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener praised Dube for making the most of his opportunities and delivering the goods even with the ball in the final game.

"I am extremely happy for Shivam Dube because he wasn't getting opportunities. When he was getting chances, he got injured, had to go out, and has returned now. As soon as he came back, the way he played in Pune and then in Mumbai," he said (13:00).

"He even picked up two wickets in Mumbai. He might be thinking in his mind that the concussion sub was right as Rana had taken three wickets and he has also picked up two wickets. So both of them are similar. They are not but he did his job," Chopra added.

Shivam Dube had Phit Salt, who top-scored for England with a 23-ball 55, caught behind by substitute wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel with his first ball. He bowled Jacob Bethell (10 runs off seven deliveries) with the first ball of his second over to reduce England to 90/8.

"You need to harness the big-hitting ability he has" - Aakash Chopra on Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube scored 83 runs at a strike rate of 176.59 in his two hits in the series. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra opined that Shivam Dube's batting style suits India's ultra-aggressive template.

"You need to harness the big-hitting ability he has because if India are going to play with the same template and pattern, you will need people like Shivam Dube, whose natural playing style is this only and he doesn't need to do anything different. So he is looking good," he said (13:30).

The cricketer-turned-commentator also praised Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh and Hardik Pandya for playing a few impressive knocks in the five-match series.

"Tilak Varma has played a couple of good knocks. The Chennai knock was excellent. Rinku Singh has also been okay. He didn't get many chances to bat. Hardik Pandya's one knock was incredible and he was playing well in this match too," Chopra observed.

Tilak amassed 133 runs, including a match-winning unbeaten 72 in the second T20I in Chennai, at an average of 44.33 in five innings. While Hardik aggregated 112 runs at an average of 28.00 in five knocks, Rinku scored 39 runs at an average of 19.50 in his two hits.

