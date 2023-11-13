"He might be the most trolled player this year" - Aakash Chopra lauds KL Rahul's century in IND vs NED 2023 World Cup clash

Aakash Chopra has lauded KL Rahul for silencing his critics and smashing an explosive century in India's 2023 World Cup league-stage clash against the Netherlands on Sunday.

Rahul smoked 102 runs off 64 deliveries as the Men in Blue set a mammoth 411-run target for the Dutch in Bengaluru. The hosts then bundled out Scott Edwards and company for 250 to complete an emphatic 160-run win.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra praised Rahul for putting naysayers to rest. He elaborated (5:35):

"He (Rahul) might be the most trolled player this year but he batted extremely well. If I see as a neutral observer, he is the guy who can open in all three formats, used to do it as well, and can do it if you ask him to do it now also."

The former India opener added that the Karnataka player has been as selfless as his statemate Rahul Dravid used to be in his playing days. He explained:

"However, he doesn't get to open, although everyone wants to play in the top three in this format. The team needs him at No. 5 because others can't play at No. 5 and he can. He is not a keeper as well but has become one. I think there is something in the name, if you are Rahul you need to do selfless service for the team."

Chopra congratulated Rahul for scoring his maiden century in the ongoing World Cup. He said:

"He scored 100 runs in 62 balls. Hearty congratulations to him firstly because he missed one in the first match but it happpened here. I am not at all obsessed but our game is slightly obsessed and our country is extremely obsessed with milestones."

Rahul reached his hundred off 62 deliveries, which is the fastest by an Indian in ODI World Cup history. The wicketkeeper-batter struck 11 fours and four sixes during his enterprising knock.

"He keeps hitting but does it sensibly and is not reckless" - Aakash Chopra lauds Shreyas Iyer's century

KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer strung together a 208-run fourth-wicket partnership in just 21.1 overs. [P/C: AP]

Aakash Chopra also praised Shreyas Iyer for scoring a quickfire unbeaten century (128* off 94). He stated (4:45):

"Shreyas Iyer scored a century. He bats extremely well because he doesn't slow down at all. He keeps hitting but does it sensibly and is not reckless. Takes singles against spin and then hits it in the air."

The reputed commentator pointed out that the middle-order batter understands the pulse of ODI cricket. He elaborated:

"Whoever bats from No. 4 to No. 6, shouldn't hesitate to hit the ball in the air. Others find it risky, but batters at these numbers should see it as a scoring opportunity. He understands the DNA of ODI cricket extremely well."

Chopra feels Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma too deserve praise for showing faith in Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul. He highlighted that there was a lot of pressure on the head coach and the captain to play other players ahead of the duo when they returned from their respective surgeries.

