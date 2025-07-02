"He does not have much footwork to play in the V" - Former India bowling coach's plan to tackle Ben Duckett in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Former India bowling coach Bharat Arun came up with a detailed plan to tackle English batter Ben Duckett in the ongoing Edgbaston Test. The second Test of the five-match series began on Wednesday, July 2.
Appearing on Sony Sports Network alongside former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, Bharat Arun suggested what the Indian bowlers must do to dismiss Ben Duckett. Speaking at length, the former bowling coach highlighted Duckett's technique, where he falls short and the lengths at which the Indian bowlers must operate to exploit the same.
"Ben Duckett has been a thorn in India's flesh. Planning is going to be extremely important. He's got a very wide stance and stays deep inside the crease. That makes going forward very difficult for him. He has got very few runs front of the wicket. So he is somebody who likes to play on the backfoot. His stance does not allow him to come forward. Whatever the Indian bowlers have bowled to him has been to his strengths because he loves to play off the backfoot," he said.
"Shorter players pick up the length very well. Better for the Indian bowlers to be probing his off-stump and a little up because of lack of footwork. The length should be between 5 and 4m and outside the off-stump. Cover fielder and mid-off fielder becomes very important. He does not have much footwork to play in the V. So the chances of the ball going in the air is also big as we saw in the second innings," he added.
In the ongoing second Test, England won the toss and asked India to bat first.
Ben Duckett scored a match-winning century in the opening Test
As England were set a target of 371 runs in the fourth innings of the first Test, opener Ben Duckett slammed a terrific match-winning ton that set the chase up for them.
The left-hander scored 149 runs from 170 balls, smashing 21 fours and a six in his superb knock. England went on to chase down the target comfortably and won the Test by five wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the series.
Moreover, Duckett batted brilliantly in the first innings as well, where he had scored a 94-ball 62, including nine boundaries. The Indian bowlers will be keen to get the better of him as early as possible this time around.
