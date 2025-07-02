"He does not have much footwork to play in the V" - Former India bowling coach's plan to tackle Ben Duckett in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Former India bowling coach Bharat Arun came up with a detailed plan to tackle English batter Ben Duckett in the ongoing Edgbaston Test. The second Test of the five-match series began on Wednesday, July 2.

Ad

Appearing on Sony Sports Network alongside former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, Bharat Arun suggested what the Indian bowlers must do to dismiss Ben Duckett. Speaking at length, the former bowling coach highlighted Duckett's technique, where he falls short and the lengths at which the Indian bowlers must operate to exploit the same.

"Ben Duckett has been a thorn in India's flesh. Planning is going to be extremely important. He's got a very wide stance and stays deep inside the crease. That makes going forward very difficult for him. He has got very few runs front of the wicket. So he is somebody who likes to play on the backfoot. His stance does not allow him to come forward. Whatever the Indian bowlers have bowled to him has been to his strengths because he loves to play off the backfoot," he said.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Shorter players pick up the length very well. Better for the Indian bowlers to be probing his off-stump and a little up because of lack of footwork. The length should be between 5 and 4m and outside the off-stump. Cover fielder and mid-off fielder becomes very important. He does not have much footwork to play in the V. So the chances of the ball going in the air is also big as we saw in the second innings," he added.

Ad

In the ongoing second Test, England won the toss and asked India to bat first.

Ben Duckett scored a match-winning century in the opening Test

As England were set a target of 371 runs in the fourth innings of the first Test, opener Ben Duckett slammed a terrific match-winning ton that set the chase up for them.

The left-hander scored 149 runs from 170 balls, smashing 21 fours and a six in his superb knock. England went on to chase down the target comfortably and won the Test by five wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Moreover, Duckett batted brilliantly in the first innings as well, where he had scored a 94-ball 62, including nine boundaries. The Indian bowlers will be keen to get the better of him as early as possible this time around.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news