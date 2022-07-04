"He must be so awkward to face" - David Lloyd reveals why batters find it difficult to pick Jasprit Bumrah

Former England player David Lloyd has heaped praise on Jasprit Bumrah for batters finding it 'awkward' to face him.

Bumrah, who is currently captaining India in the rescheduled fifth Test against England at Edgbaston, has been one of the best bowlers to emerge recently. He made his Test debut in 2018 and has taken fifers in England, Australia and South Africa.

In his column for the Daily Mail, Lloyd said that Bumrah is in the rare category of fast-bowling captains. He feels the right-arm pacer's combination of unique action and speed is what batters find challenging.

"Jasprit Bumrah is that rare beast of international cricket - a fast-bowling captain," said Lloyd. "I can't think of too many over the years - Bob Willis, Pat Cummins. Bumrah is high-quality and must be so awkward to face. His arms are stiff; the batsman doesn't get a clear view of the ball due to the quirkiness of his action, and then he releases it at close to 90mph. He takes his wickets at spit."

In the ongoing Test at Edgbaston, Bumrah claimed the wickets of Alex Lees, Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope. The 28-year old also created the record for smashing the most runs in an over in Tests, taking Stuart Broad for 35 in his cameo of 31 off 16 deliveries.

"India have evolved as a team over the decades" - David Lloyd

David Lloyd. (Image Credits: Getty)

Lloyd also observed that India usually produce great spinners and batters, but Kohli's appointment as captain triggered the rise of fast bowlers. He added:

"India has evolved as a team over the decades. Once noted for world-class spin bowlers, their next phase took in world-class batsmen. Fast bowling was neglected until the late 1980s when Dennis Lilee launched the MRF Pace Foundation. When Virat Kohli came along, he realised his team had to take 20 wickets to win Tests. Their attack has become a potent force since (then)."

India are on the cusp of their first Test series victory in England since 2007, having taken a lead of 257 runs at Edgbaston with seven wickets in hand. The tourists bowled England out for 284 after making 416 in the first innings. With two more days to go, Bumrah and Co. will fancy their chances of winning.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far