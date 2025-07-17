"He needs to curb his aggressive instincts" - Dilip Vengsarkar's huge statement on star Indian batter after ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Former batter Dilip Vengsarkar has advised Team India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal to temper his aggression while batting after his twin failures in the recently concluded Lord's Test against England. The youngster scored 13 and 0 in the first and the second innings, respectively, losing his wicket to Jofra Archer on both occasions.

The left-handed batter had made a sublime start to the series, marking his first-ever Test innings in England with a hundred. But since then, he has recorded only one fifty in five innings.

During the run chase at Lord's, Jaiswal was dismissed while trying to play a pull shot off a short and wide delivery outside the off stump. The top edge was safely pouched by wicket-keeper Jamie Smith, handing England the start they needed.

Dilip Vengsarkar remarked that Jaiswal should work on how to curb his aggression to find consistency.

"Jaiswal is a good player with a lot of potential, but he needs to curb his aggressive instincts at times. In Test cricket, you have to play each ball on its merit. A slight mistake and you’re out. Since his hundred, he hasn’t been among the runs, but consistency is key at the highest level. I expect a lot from him in Test cricket," Vengsarkar said in an interview with RevSportz.

Jaiswal's dismissal was followed by a collapse at the end of Day 4, where Karun Nair, Shubman Gill, and Akash Deep were dismissed in quick succession. The Indian skipper was trapped LBW for just six runs by an incoming Brydon Carse delivery.

Gill was involved in a major altercation with Zak Crawley at the end of Day 3 after being against the time-wasting tactics on show to avoid facing a second over before stumps.

Although many have suggested that the incident had played on Gill's mind when batting in the fourth innings, Vengsarkar does not hold the same opinion.

"I don’t think so (Incident with Crawley affecting Gill's batting). That incident was something Gill felt very strongly about and he made his feelings clear. But I don’t think it affected his batting at all. He’s a top-class player, and his temperament and skill level have been on display throughout the series. He played superbly at Headingley, and I don’t think the incident at Lord’s had an impact on him," the former batter said.

Even after the incident with Zak Crawley, which included swearing and the pointing of fingers, along with multiple arguments regarding the ball change with the on-field umpires, Shubman Gill did not cop a fine for his actions.

"I feel Jadeja should have taken some risks" - Dilip Vengsarkar on Team India's approach in ENG vs IND 3rd Test run chase

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja played an unbeaten lone knock of 61 off 181 deliveries in the fourth innings run chase at Lord's. Reduced to 82-7, he only had tail-enders for company, and although he was able to get India close to the target, he could not get them over the line.

Vengsarkar opined that Jadeja could have played with more intent at times to put some pressure back on to England.

"I believe we should have won the Lord’s Test. The team fought hard till the very end, but I feel Jadeja should have taken some risks. Of course, that’s something we can only say in hindsight. But if there had been one more partnership, I believe we would have won the game," the former player said.

The win at Lord's gives England a 2-1 lead in the series with a couple of matches remaining. The fourth Test between the two heavyweights will begin on Wednesday, July 23, at Old Trafford, Manchester.

