"He needs to get over that" - Adam Gilchrist on Tim Paine's DRS frustrations

Adam Gilchrist has called for Tim Paine to "get over" his DRS frustrations, claiming it could be affecting his ability to lead Australia. The skipper hasn't got the best of records when it comes to DRS, and has been left frustrated by the technology on a number of occasions over the course of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Tim Paine was fined 15% of his match fee in the third Test for showing dissent at umpire Paul Wilson after a DRS call went against Australia. His woes continued on Day 3 of the Gabba Test as a few questionable calls were made, with the hosts desperate for wickets. And former Aussie wicket-keeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist believes Paine needs to do a better job in dealing with the review system.

"He’s got an ongoing love-hate relationship with the DRS. He’s made it very public – and he needs to get over that. At the end of the day, whether he gets it right or wrong, he can’t be so aggressively anti it and uncertain of it. It’s here, it’s here to stay and it’s the same for everyone, so he can’t let that emotional engagement get the better of him. That’s part of leadership and the rest of the team will follow him in that regard, so that’s an area he needs to improve on,” said Gilchrist.

Describe the relationship between Tim Paine and DRS in one word 👀#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/oLM6xAbkFb — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) January 17, 2021

Tim Paine will be really disappointed with his wicket-keeping - Adam Gilchrist

Tim Paine has endured a bit of a rough time in the field of late

Adam Gilchrist feels Tim Paine has let the Australian team down with some poor wicket-keeping, especially in the last two Test matches against India.

"His wicketkeeping, he’ll be really disappointed with certainly the last two Test matches, there’s no doubt about that. Captaincy wise, I think he’ll reflect on some of the tactics that he put in place in Sydney. Maybe it’s taken a little bit of the gloss off his captaincy and his leadership, particularly the incident in Sydney where he came out and admitted that he just got it wrong," Gilchrist added.

Despite his questionable tactics and below-average wicket-keeping, Tim Paine did earn some praise for his batting from Gilchrist.

Advertisement

"But his batting, tick. It’s not always got be big hundreds at No. 7 that make you a really solid contributor. I think he’s averaging in the 40s for the first time for Australian wicketkeeper in seven years,” concluded Gilchrist.