“He needs an off-season” - Australian fast bowling legend makes a huge statement on Jasprit Bumrah’s workload amid ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Former Australian bowling legend Glenn McGrath believes Jasprit Bumrah needs an off-season to get himself physically fitter and stronger to make himself available regularly for international cricket. McGrath observed that what the Indian pace spearhead does is unique but equally tough on his body.

As promised by the Indian camp before the Test series against England, Bumrah will play only three out of five matches, and they stuck to that plan. The 31-year-old has been rested for the ongoing fifth Test at The Oval after bowling 119.4 overs in three games on reasonably unhelpful surfaces. However, he has still managed to take two fifers.

Speaking at the MRF Pace Foundation, McGrath pointed out the uniqueness of Bumrah's bowling action and its impact in setting Bumrah apart from other bowlers of his generation. Nevertheless, the New South Welshman suggested that an off-season will be helpful for the star bowler in the long run. He said, as quoted by The Indian Express:

"His whole action is different to a lot of fast bowlers. He’s got a slow run-up and the last few steps just really accelerate him through the crease. He’s got hyperextension, and he’s just got a great wrist. And the way he releases it is a fair bit closer to the batsman because of his technique than all other bowlers. So, there’s a lot that’s unique about him, but when he gets it right, it just all comes together well."

"Unfortunately, what he does is pretty tough on the body. Especially when you’re playing a lot of cricket, there’s no time to have an off-season. He really needs to get a lot stronger physically and fitter to put up with the stresses of fast bowling. And he needs an off-season. It will get him strong through the season."

The right-arm pacer couldn't sustain the five-Test series against Australia as he suffered a back injury in the final game in Sydney. The injury rendered him unable to bowl in the fourth innings when Australia needed 162 for victory.

"He’s got to work out what’s best for him" - Glenn McGrath on Jasprit Bumrah

Glenn McGrath. (Image Credits: Getty)

At the same time, McGrath said India must find a way to groom other fast bowlers as well to share Bumrah's workload, adding:

"You want your best bowler bowling. And he’ll want to bowl all the time. If he’s just bowling in short spells, then the batting team know they just can get through the three or four overs and then they’re away. So it depends a lot on the other bowlers. You need another group of fast bowlers coming through to balance it out so that he doesn’t have to bowl long spells. You’ve got other bowlers bowling equally as well to carry the workload. You look at Bumrah, he’s so effective in ODI and T20 cricket. To limit himself to Test cricket would be a shame. But, he’s got to work out what’s best for him."

At the end of four Tests against India, England hold a 2-1 series lead.

