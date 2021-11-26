"He needs to pass that test" - Wasim Jaffer feels Shreyas Iyer will be peppered with bouncers during upcoming tour of South Africa

On a hazy Friday morning in Kanpur, Shreyas Iyer became the 16th Indian male to score a century on Test debut. His flamboyant 105 in the first innings against New Zealand proved to be crucial for the hosts in the opening Test.

However, former India opener Wasim Jaffer feels Iyer's ability against short-pitched bowling will be tested during the tour of South Africa starting next month.

Even in white-ball cricket bowlers target Iyer with bouncers, according to domestic giant Jaffer.

Jaffer told ESPNcricinfo:

"The only challenge would be for him are the ball that bounces onto him. Sometimes I feel, even in ODIs, the bowlers target him there. And in Test cricket, he's going to get peppered with short balls. When he goes to South Africa, I am sure they're going to test him there. And that is something, a test he needs to pass. Because you can't take them on, somebody who's bowling 140-145+."

Jaffer added:

"He needs to understand that at some stage, he can't take on everyone every time. That is one area I feel he needs to improve on. Otherwise he's got an excellent game."

After the two-Test series against the Kiwis, India will go on an all-formats tour of South Africa comprising three Tests, as many ODIs and four T20Is.

New Zealand openers provide strong start

Tom Latham and Will Young put on a century stand

India posted 345 on the back of Iyer's century and fifties from Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja. However, reigning world Test champions New Zealand responded strongly, moving to 125 without loss in 53 overs at the time of writing.

BLACKCAPS @BLACKCAPS #INDvNZ A second Test 50 for Will Young, featuring 8 boundaries & a couple of fine lofted drives. His opening partnership with Latham extends to 77 in the final session of day 2. Follow play LIVE in NZ on @skysportnz @SENZ_Radio . Live scoring | on.nzc.nz/3r7ERZ5 A second Test 50 for Will Young, featuring 8 boundaries & a couple of fine lofted drives. His opening partnership with Latham extends to 77 in the final session of day 2. Follow play LIVE in NZ on @skysportnz & @SENZ_Radio. Live scoring | on.nzc.nz/3r7ERZ5 #INDvNZ https://t.co/GnicHZ8d4S

Tom Latham and Will Young were unbeaten on 48 and 73 respectively. While Latham was cautious in his approach, Young blazed to his second fifty in his fourth Test.

Edited by Sanjay Rajan