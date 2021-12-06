"He needs to work on his consistency" - Brad Hogg on how Ajaz Patel can improve in the future 

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg analyzed Ajaz Patel's bowling following the latter's historic feat in the first innings of the second India-New Zealand Test. The left-arm spinner became only the third bowler in the history of Test cricket to claim all 10 wickets in a single innings.

Patel, finding turn and bounce from his very first spell in Mumbai, proceeded to bowl 47.5 overs in the first innings. Hogg noted that despite scripting history, Ajaz Patel needed to improve his consistency and compared his line and lengths to that of Axar Patel. While speaking on his YouTube channel, Hogg said:

"If I compare Ajaz Patel with Axar Patel, the one thing he needs to work on, is his consistency. The Mumbai wicket helped him to get away with that inconsistency. Because if you bowled a little bit fuller and the batsmen didn't use their feet, the ball was going to turn easily. If you look at Axar Patel, the majority of the deliveries are pitched in the good length area."

The 33-year-old did not have the best of outings in the first Test while leading a three-pronged spin attack. Following his 10 wicket-haul in the first innings of the second Test, he claimed 4 more wickets in the second innings, taking his match tally to 14 wickets.

Sometimes you have to take calculative risks: Hogg

Hogg reserved praise for the calculative approach taken by Mayank Agarwal against Ajaz Patel. The left-arm spinner was running through the Indian batting unit and the opening batsman kept the scoreboard running by taking calculative risks. Agarwal, whose ability against spin bowling is well known, struck 17 fours and 4 sixes in his first innings knock of 150. Hogg added:

"Mayank Agarwal was under a lot of pressure after getting the opportunity to open after a long time. At 80-3, all of a sudden he had to think about how he should approach this situation, he had the new batsman Iyer at the other end and Ajaz Patel being the biggest threat. Should I take him on or take the more conservative approach. He took the aggressive approach, he came down the track for the flighted deliveries and hung back for the flatter ones. Sometimes you have to take calculative risks."

Agarwal's calculative risks were lauded by Sachin Tendulkar as well. The recently retained Punjab Kings ace scored a half-century in the second innings to mark another triumphant batting performance.

