“He never got a consistent run in the Indian team” – Wasim Jaffer on Kuldeep Yadav

Wasim Jaffer feels that left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav shouldn’t have retained his spot in the playing XI of the ongoing Dhaka Test, which got underway on Thursday, December 22. The statement comes as the wrist-spinner was dropped, despite picking up eight wickets and contributing 40 runs in the Chattogram Test, which the visitors won by 188 runs.

The veteran rued that Yadav has never got consistent opportunities. He, however, feels that spinners Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin couldn’t be dropped.

Speaking on ESPNCricinfo, Jaffer said:

“You do feel sad for Kuldeep Yadav, Man of the Match in the first game and then he had to sit out. He never got a consistent run in the Indian team, so that's what you want to see, but again you can’t drop Ashwin, Axar."

Kuldeep Yadav was picked in India’s Test squad after a 22-month gap and he won the Player of the Match award in the first Test of the ongoing series.

Similarly, he was also dropped during the recently concluded ODI series against New Zealand, despite winning the Man of the Match award for his 4/18 against South Africa in the previous fixture. He was picked after a gap of five ODIs in Bangladesh.

Akshat @AkshatOM10



#INDvBAN Took 8 wickets and scored a valuable 40 runs in 1st test match but he has no place in 2nd test. You gotta feel sad for Kuldeep Yadav. Don't know what politics this bcci is playing with our players Took 8 wickets and scored a valuable 40 runs in 1st test match but he has no place in 2nd test. You gotta feel sad for Kuldeep Yadav. Don't know what politics this bcci is playing with our players #INDvBAN https://t.co/yudK2fk6P4

“That selection looks justifiable” – Wasim Jaffer backs India’s decision to leave out Kuldeep Yadav

Jaffer added that the think tank made the right decision to include three seamers because of the grassy pitch. He reckons the track will once again help the seamers in the third innings.

He said:

“That selection looks justifiable because the pitch had a little bit of help, up and down and Jaydev Unadkat made an impact as well. I think going forward in the third innings as well, the fast bowlers will have a role to play.”

Jaffer added:

“I didn’t know if it was green, but probably the surface or moisture tempted India to put in a third seamer. It did make sense looking at the pitch and the way it behaved.”

Among pacers, Umesh Yadav and Jaydev Unadkat scalped four and two wickets, respectively. Ravichandran Ashwin also took a four-wicket haul as India bowled out Bangladesh for 227. In response, KL Rahul and Co. were 19/0 after the end of Day 1.

Poll : 0 votes