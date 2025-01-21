"He is not a number 7" - Legendary Indian spinner's massive statement on Ravindra Jadeja ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy

Former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has praised his Chennai Super Kings teammate Ravindra Jadeja’s batting abilities. The 38-year-old reckons Jadeja is not a number seven batter and should bat higher. He opined that left-handed batter can bat anywhere between No. 4 to No. 7.

Ashwin added that Jadeja has the rare potential to bat under pressure, citing the example of his heroics in the 2023 IPL final. Notably, Jadeja also played a handy knock in the 2019 World Cup semifinal (77 off 59 balls).

Ashwin said on his YouTube channel:

“I genuinely think Jadeja’s batting potential won’t come out much in one-day cricket. He’s playing very low. He is not a number 7. Even in Test cricket, for a long time, he has been playing in a batting place that pushes him to number 5. If you send him to number 5 and let him play under pressure in some games even why not at number 4, I have thought about it.”

Trending

He continued:

“To let him play, we can give him an elongated number of games. Because you have all-rounders, top 5 bowlers, and top 6 bowlers, you have two of them, Hardik Pandya and Jadeja. As far as I know, both of them can bat anywhere from 4 to 7. This is my thought. I have always rated Jadeja very high.”

“A guy has been playing for so many years. In a big tournament, he has a chance to play well under pressure. In the IPL final, in the last over, he has to score 10 runs in 2 balls. He is showing consistently that he can stand up for pressure. If you send that guy to a big tournament at 4 or 5, what will happen? That is a big gamble. How big is a gamble really? Or what is a gamble? I don’t think there is such a thing,” Ashwin added.

Jadeja has amassed 2,756 runs in 132 ODI innings at an average of 32.42, including 13 half-centuries. In Tests, he has four centuries with 3,370 runs in 118 innings, including 112 against England at No. 5.

“Axar and Jadeja have been the most consistent batters” – Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin further pointed out that Ravindra Jadeja has been a consistent performer with the bat alongside Axar Patel for India in Tests over the last few months. He said in the aforementioned video:

“When he did his best hand for Gujarat Titans, he was batting at number 4. Axar Patel bats at 4 or 5 for Delhi Capitals. In the 2024 T20 World Cup, he batted well at 4. In fact, Axar and Jadeja have been the most consistent batters in Test cricket over the last eight months.”

“I am saying all this for a debate to throw out more options. I am not saying this is going to happen or this should happen. This is a potential opportunity. There are spin all-rounders in a team like India. What we often say is, we don’t have fast bowling all-rounders. We can use spin all-rounders. We can use them to create other options. Of course, Shreyas Iyer has done a lot in the 50-over World Cup. I am not saying that. Plan for a year and make them play in all matches,” he added.

Ashwin added that Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, and Axar Patel could be a good middle order for India at the upcoming Champions Trophy. He concluded:

“I don’t have any doubt about their pedigree. Maybe, it might not happen in the future. But I think that is a real [good option]. You think about it. Jadeja at 4. Hardik at number 5. When you ask what he will do, at number 6, for example, everyone is saying that Axar can be a top 5 batter.”

“So, Jaddu, Hardik and Axar. Even if it is 4, 5, 6, three of them are giving all-round options. If you play a keeper batter at number 7, all three of them, you are playing for South Africa, Hardik, Axar, and Jadeja. Are you going to face them? I am just giving you an example,” he added.

India's Champions Trophy 2025 squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news