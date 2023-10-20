"He obviously brings a lot on the field" - Jos Buttler excited by Ben Stokes' return ahead of ENG vs SA 2023 World Cup clash

England white-ball captain Jos Buttler has strongly hinted at Ben Stokes' inclusion for their critical 2023 World Cup clash against South Africa on Saturday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The keeper-batter reckons that the seam-bowling all-rounder adds plenty of value to the team, including leadership skills.

Stokes, who hasn't played in the 2023 World Cup thus far due to a niggle, is gearing up to play against the Proteas on Saturday. The 32-year-old's inclusion will be a big boost to the defending champions' chances as they try to bounce back from a shock defeat to Afghanistan.

Speaking at a presser ahead of the game, Buttler said that Stokes trained extremely well the other night and looks in good shape for Saturday's contest.

"Yeah, I think I've got so many options within the squad selection it is always tough and you're working out the right balance, always venue-dependent as well so been a good chance to see the wicket here today and gather a bit more information as well. But obviously Ben trained really well last night. It's great to see him back. He obviously brings a lot on the field and with his presence and leadership skills as well as someone who is always good to turn to. So, he adds a lot of value."

The Durham all-rounder's presence will shore up the middle-order, which struggled against Afghanistan in Delhi. However, it remains to be seen if England play both Harry Brook and Stokes.

"The top six is a very strong top six" - Jos Buttler on South Africa

Jos Buttler. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Jos Buttler also remains wary of the Proteas' ability to do the damage and expects a cut-throat contest between the two sides. He added:

"Yeah, I think they've been they've been playing some really good cricket I think obviously the top six is a very strong top six and I think pace with the ball is one of their strengths. It's something I think both teams like as well. We have pace in both attacks and both teams like pace on the ball so as well it should be a really fascinating contest. They're a really good team. You always expect tough challenge when you play against South Africa and it's going to be a brilliant game."

England and South Africa have had a nip-and-tuck contest in World Cups, with the former winning four out of seven matches.