"He doesn't have one at the Gabba" - Sunil Gavaskar wants Virat Kohli to hit a Test ton at all Australian venues

Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar wants Virat Kohli to become the third overseas player to hit a Test century at all Australian venues.

The only two overseas batters to do so are Gavaskar and former England captain Alastair Cook. The cricketer-turned-commentator expressed his desire to see Kohli notch up a century at the Gabba during the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under to achieve the significant feat.

Speaking at the launch of the Australia-India Summer of Cricket, Gavaskar said:

"On an individual level, [my wish] maybe for Virat Kohli is that he becomes the third overseas player who's scored a Test century in all the Australian venues. I think he doesn't have one at the Gabba, so if he gets a century at The Gabba, that means he joins me and Alastair Cook."

It is worth mentioning that Virat Kohli has three Test centuries in Adelaide, two in Perth, and one in Sydney and Melbourne each. He has a chance of joining Gavaskar and Cook in the elite list by crossing the 100-run mark at the Gabba when India tour Australia later this year.

Sunil Gavaskar was unhappy after Virat Kohli lashed out at his strike rate critics during IPL 2024

After scoring an unbeaten 70 off 44 balls against Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2024, former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli took a dig at the commentators who questioned his strike rate during the season.

Kohli spoke about there being a vast difference between marking remarks from the commentary box and being present in the field. Sunil Gavaskar was miffed with the star batter having a go at experts.

Reacting to the RCB star's comments, here's what Gavaskar said during a post-match show on Star Sports:

"Commentators questioned only when the strike rate was 118. I'm not too sure. I don't watch too many matches, so I don't know what the other commentators have said otherwise. But if you have a strike of 118 and then you get out in the 14th or the 15th with a strike-rate of 118, I mean, if you want applause for that, that's a little bit different. That's different."

Virat Kohli was in stellar form in IPL 2024. He was the winner of the Orange Cap, finishing with 741 runs across 15 innings at a strike rate of 154.69.

