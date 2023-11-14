"He ordered World Cup trophy" - Fans react hilariously as Kuldeep Yadav responds to Swiggy user as another Kuldeep turns delivery boy

Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav recently reacted to a user on social media amid the ongoing 2023 World Cup. The random user tagged him while sharing a screenshot of another Kuldeep Yadav who was a Swiggy delivery boy.

The user shared a screenshot from the food delivery app, tagged Yadav, and wrote on X:

“bhai aap off-pitch bhi deliver kar rahe?”

The screenshot read:

“Arriving in 9 minutes – Kuldeep Yadav… is on the way to deliver your order.”

On the professional front, Yadav has been in decent form in the ongoing marquee ICC tournament. The left-arm wrist-spinner has bagged 14 wickets in nine matches at an economy rate of 4.15.

Fans on X replied hilariously to Yadav and asked him to deliver the 2023 World Cup trophy by winning the semifinal and the final for the Men in Blue. One user wrote:

"He ordered World Cup trophy. Hope you will deliver."

"It’s a difficult venue to bowl" – Kuldeep Yadav on bowling in IND vs NZ 2023 World Cup semifinal

Kuldeep Yadav is gearing up for the upcoming semifinal challenge of bowling on a batting-friendly track at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Following India’s 160-run win over the Netherlands in the last World Cup league game, Yadav said, as quoted by PTI:

“It’s a difficult venue to bowl. The bounce is true, and batsmen often dominate there. Unlike in T20, of course, the bowlers have plenty of time to come back into the game. But yes, you need a couple of early wickets to get on top of the game and opponents.”

Yadav, though, backed India to avenge their 2019 semifinal loss against New Zealand, where they lost by 18 runs in England.

“The 2019 semifinals was four years ago. We have played a lot of bilateral series after that, so we know the conditions (in India) and so do they. Our preparation has been good, and we have been able to play good cricket throughout the tournament.”

Yadav finished with figures of 2/73 in his last game against New Zealand as India won the league-stage game by four wickets. Overall, the 28-year-old has scalped 19 wickets in 10 ODIs against the Black Caps at an economy rate of 5.75.