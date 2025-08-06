"He performed consistently till the fifth Test" - Parthiv Patel on star batter's performance in ENG vs IND 2025 series

Former India player Parthiv Patel has lauded KL Rahul for his consistent performances in the recently concluded Test series against England. He noted that the opener carried his form through the series, which had been his shortcoming earlier.

The five-match series between India and England ended in a 2-2 draw after the visitors registered a six-run win in the final game at The Oval on Monday, August 4. Rahul amassed 532 runs at an average of 53.20 in 10 innings at the top of the order.

During a discussion on the Star Sports show 'Follow the Blues,' Parthiv was asked about Rahul's performances in the series.

"There was a question mark on KL Rahul, that when he found form at the start of the tour, he was not carrying it for long. However, you saw the performance like that here, where he performed consistently till the fifth Test," he responded.

The cricketer-turned-commentator noted that the 33-year-old took excellent catches in the slip cordon apart from occupying the crease for a long time.

"Especially when you are a senior player, when your new team is playing, him standing there was extremely necessary. He has batted extremely well, and along with that, he has taken excellent catches in the slips," Parthiv observed.

KL Rahul struck two centuries and as many half-centuries in his 10 innings. He faced 1066 balls, the second-most in the series, only behind Shubman Gill's 1150.

"There were questions about whether he would be able to play or not in SENA countries" - Parthiv Patel lauds Shubman Gill's performance in ENG vs IND 2025 series

Shubman Gill (left) was India's Player of the Series in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. [P/C: Getty]

In the same discussion, Parthiv Patel was asked about Shubman Gill's performances in the series.

"Four centuries, an average of 75.40, more than 750 runs, and runs in different conditions. When he came, there were questions about whether he would be able to play or not in SENA countries. So he scored 147. Then it was said that he threw his wicket after scoring 147," he replied.

The analyst noted that the Indian captain silenced his critics whenever they raised questions about his form.

"Then he made 269. Then they said it would fall slightly short, so 161 in the second innings. Then, when he got out in the third Test match, people were asking questions, that his form had gone awry after scoring 430 runs. Then you saw a century again where you had to draw the game. So whenever it was required or questions were asked, he answered," Parthiv elaborated.

With 754 runs at an average of 75.40 in 10 innings, Shubman Gill was the highest run-scorer in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. He struck a double century and three centuries and fell only 20 runs short of Sunil Gavaskar's record for the most runs by an Indian in a Test series.

