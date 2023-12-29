"He would have performed well and enjoyed himself" - Shahid Afridi rues Haris Rauf pulling out of AUS vs PAK Test series

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi believes Haris Rauf should have been part of the ongoing Test series in Australia instead of featuring in the Big Bash League (BBL) in the country. The former all-rounder reckons the speedster would have enjoyed bowling with the red ball, given the conditions Down Under.

Rauf was initially included in the Test squad for the high-profile three-match series, but withdrew, thereby drawing criticism from chief selector Wahab Riaz. The 30-year-old made his Test debut against England in December 2022. He took a solitary wicket and bowled only in the first innings of the match.

Speaking to reporters at MCG, former chief selector Afridi opined that Rauf would have found plenty of purchase from the pitches for Tests in Australia. As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, he said:

"I think Haris [Rauf] should be part of this side rather than [the BBL]. In these conditions, the kind of pace he has, he would have performed well and enjoyed himself on the kinds of pitches Australia prepared in Perth and here."

However, Rauf, who is currently plying his trade for the Melbourne Stars in the BBL, has been delivering encouraging performances. In four matches, the right-arm speedster has picked up six scalps at an average of 16.

"I've never got the impression that Shaheen has an injury" - Shahid Afridi

Shahid Afridi. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Shahid Afridi also argued that Shaheen Shah Afridi doesn't have an injury, brushing any notions about the drop in pace. However, the 46-year-old acknowledged that there are plenty of expectations from the fast bowlers, saying:

"I've never got the impression that Shaheen has an injury. If you're injured, you can't play as a fast bowler. He knows his responsibility and how important he is to the team. The fast bowlers, we are expecting a lot from them because they've done well in the past. Babar, Rizwan, Shaheen etc. have performed so well we expect them to perform in every match. Relentless consistency is challenging in cricket."

Pakistan currently trail the three-Test series by 1-0, with the ongoing Test at the MCG on a knife's edge.

