"He played almost copybook cricket" - Aakash Chopra lauds Virat Kohli's century in 2nd India vs West Indies Test

Aakash Chopra has lauded Virat Kohli for scoring a disciplined century with copybook strokes in the ongoing second Test between India and West Indies.

Kohli scored 121 runs off 206 deliveries as India were bowled out for 438 in their first innings in Port of Spain in Trinidad on Friday. The Windies ended Day 2 on 86/1, trailing the visitors by 352 runs with nine first-innings wickets in hand.

While reviewing the second day's play in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra heaped praise on Kohli.

"If we talk about this knock, what all is praiseworthy? One thing is discipline. There are many facets to discipline. One is in the cricket he plays. You could see that at the start of the second day's play as well," he said.

"The second new ball had come and he was leaving deliveries outside the off-stump, playing close to the body. He didn't try to play any airy-fairy shots, didn't step out to hit the spinners. He played just one sweep and that too because the ball was extremely ordinary. Other than that, he played almost copybook cricket," the former Indian opener added.

Chopra also appreciated Kohli's driving during his 121-run knock, highlighting the modern batting great has become a different beast altogether through the off-side after starting as a predominantly leg-sided player.

While expressing surprise about Kohli getting run out, Chopra added that it was probably the only way he could have been dismissed.

"He is just going from strength to strength" - Aakash Chopra on Virat Kohli's recent consistent performances

Virat Kohli scored a century in the last Test of the home series against Australia. [P/C: BCCI]

Aakash Chopra highlighted that Virat Kohli has ended his almost five-year wait for an overseas Test century, stating:

"Virat Kohli has scored a century. It was a long-term drought, especially away from home, and he has ended it now. He is just going from strength to strength if you see his career graph from August-September 2022 till date, the graph has been extremely different. He has scored runs consistently."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the former Indian skipper has been his consistent self since scoring a century against Afghanistan in last year's Asia Cup, elaborating:

"He scored runs against Australia in the last Test match at home, before that the pitches were extremely difficult. Other than that, if you see any format - two centuries in the IPL, a century against Afghanistan in T20Is, centuries in ODIs and two centuries in Test matches."

Chopra reckons Kohli is back to his very best after a bit of a slump of around three years. He concluded by stating that things are looking brighter, shinier, and more beautiful now.

