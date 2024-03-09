"He is a player who is never happy with his performances" - Owais Shah lauds Ravichandran Ashwin's contributions in IND vs ENG Test series

Owais Shah has lauded Ravichandran Ashwin for not being satisfied with his performances and continuously trying to evolve as a cricketer.

India defeated England by an innings and 64 runs in the fifth Test in Dharamsala on Saturday (March 9) to complete a comprehensive 4-1 series win. Ashwin registered figures of 5/77 in 14 overs as the visitors were bowled out for 195 in their second innings.

While reviewing the series on Colors Cineplex, Shah praised Ashwin for not resting on his laurels.

"He has excellent skills and has a different type of control on line and length. He is a player who is never happy with his performances. He always thinks that he might have had a good day but how he can improve going forward," he elaborated.

The former England batter noted that the wily off-spinner has always tried to add new deliveries to his arsenal.

"That is why he has developed many different deliveries in his career, whether it was the carrom ball or using the crease. I have even seen him bowling leg spin. He has evolved his bowling all the time," Shah stated.

Shah added that the urge for constant improvement has helped Ashwin reach the 100-Test mark.

"He was speaking in the interview as well that if you remain static, the batters will get control over you. So he always wants to evolve himself and that's the beauty behind him reaching 100 Test matches," he observed.

Ashwin was the highest wicket-taker in the five-match series. He picked up 26 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 24.80, with 14 of those dismissals coming in England's last three innings of the series.

"He has made himself a genuine all-rounder" - Owais Shah on Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin made a few crucial contributions with the bat in the five-match series against England. [P/C: BCCI]

Owais Shah concluded by terming Ravichandran Ashwin a modern-day great.

"I know, the sort of person he is, he is not going to sit quietly, he will still try to evolve himself. I have not even spoken about his batting as yet. He has made himself a genuine all-rounder, a modern-day great," the cricketer-turned-commentator said.

Ashwin's match figures of 9/128 in Dharamsala is the best performance by any bowler in his 100th Test. He also became the first player in Test history to pick up five-wicket hauls in his first and 100th games.

