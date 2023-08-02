“He had some pointers which really helped me” - Hardik Pandya thanks Virat Kohli for batting inputs after blazing knock in 3rd ODI

Hardik Pandya, Team India’s stand-in skipper for the third ODI against West Indies in Trinidad on Tuesday, credited Virat Kohli for batting inputs after the former's impressive knock in the match. Praising Kohli, Pandya said that the pointers from the senior batter helped him.

After being dismissed for 5 and 7 in the first two ODIs against West Indies, Pandya rediscovered his touch in the decider, smashing 70* off 52 balls. The all-rounder got off to a slow start with the willow but was unstoppable once he found his rhythm.

Pandya struck four fours and five sixes to lift India to 351/5. The bowlers then did their job, bundling out the hosts for 151 in 35.3 overs. Speaking at the post-match presentation, the stand-in captain opened up on his discussion with Kohli.

"I had a very wonderful chat with Virat a couple of days back, and the kind of input he gave me, he has seen me throughout the years. It's been almost seven or eight years of international cricket and he has seen me from day one. He had some pointers which really helped me,” he said.

When asked what suggestion the seasoned batter gave him, Pandya replied:

“He just wanted me to spend some time on the crease and get used to the 50 or game as well because we have played so many T20 formats and yeah, that kind of stayed in my mind and I was just waiting for the opportunity. I'm really thankful to him as well to kind of share that experience with me.”

Before Pandya, Ishan Kishan (77), Shubman Gill (85), and Sanju Samson (51) also struck fifties, putting the West Indies attack to the sword.

“Virat and Rohit are a very integral part of the team” - Pandya

Despite the series being on the line, the Indian management rested Kohli and skipper Rohit Sharma for the second game in a row. Pandya defended the move and explained that it was important to give younger players exposure.

"Virat and Rohit are a very integral part of the team. And, you know, obviously, this was very important for someone like Rutu to get a game or Axar to get a game because they've been playing cricket for so many years, they know how exactly all these situations have been. So kind of giving them the youngsters exposure and kind of making sure that if we want to check something, we have the opportunity to do it,” the all-rounder commented.

Having won the ODI series, India will now take on West Indies in five T20Is from August 3 to 13.