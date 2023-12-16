"He was pretty sore" - Josh Hazlewood updates on Marnus Labuschagne's injury suffered on Day 3 of 1st Test against Pakistan

Australian seamer Josh Hazlewood hinted that Marnus Labuschagne's finger injury sustained during Day 3 of the first Test against Pakistan looks reasonably serious. The new-ball bowler reckons the right-handed batter would have gone for a scan.

Labuschagne copped a blow while batting in Australia's second innings off Khurram Shahzad's bowling in the sixth over of the innings. The ball jumped at him off a length, resulting in a blow to his finger for which he received treatment. The 29-year-old is likely to go for a scan to determine the extent of the injury.

Speaking to reporters after the day's play, Hazlewood stated that he was constantly speaking to the doctors and physio.

As quoted by cricket.com.au, he stated:

"He was just with the doc and physio for the last hour just chatting through it, doing a few tests on the finger. I daresay there might be a scan … he was pretty sore I think."

The South African-born cricketer has underperformed in both innings in this Test, managing only 21 runs. However, it remains to be seen who Australia play in the next should Labuschagne be ruled out.

"Batting got really tough there at the end" - Josh Hazlewood

Josh Hazlewood. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Hazlewood, who claimed one wicket in Pakistan's first innings, predicts the cracks to come more and more into play in the fourth innings. Hoping there's enough in the pitch to take 10 more wickets, the 32-year-old added:

"Batting got really tough there at the end. As the game goes along I think the cracks will come more into play, another hot day tomorrow I believe. I think it's probably going to be tougher to play the short ball than (it was) the first innings. I think with the up and down movement that could be a play in the second innings potentially. But I still think there's enough there on the front foot to take 10 wickets as well."

Australia finished day 3 at 84-2, ahead by 300 with Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja at the crease. With Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, and Alex Carey still to come. the hosts would hope to add 150 more runs to the total.