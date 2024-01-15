"He is probably performing the role Rohit Sharma has been repeatedly talking about" - Pragyan Ojha on Jitesh Sharma's fearless approach

Pragyan Ojha reckons Jitesh Sharma is following the fearless approach Rohit Sharma has prescribed in white-ball cricket.

Jitesh smashed a 20-ball 31 in India's six-wicket win in the first T20I against Afghanistan in Mohali. He was dismissed for a duck as the Men in Blue registered a win by the same margin in the second game in Indore on Sunday, January 14.

During a discussion on Colors Cineplex, former indian spinner Ojha was asked what sets Jitesh apart from other wicketkeeper-batters. He responded:

"The biggest thing is the clarity in the thinking. He is confident and he knows he needs to achieve that strike rate, so he plays fearlessly. He wants to score 20-25 runs if he plays 10 balls. He doesn't want to score 10 runs off 10 balls."

Ojha added:

"He is probably performing the role Rohit Sharma has been repeatedly talking about. The role he is performing is great for the team but at times, when you are in the XI, you also need to think about yourselves. However, he is a selfless player."

Jitesh has smashed 100 runs at an impressive strike of 147.05 in seven T20I innings. However, he averages a below-par 14.28, with a highest score of 35.

"He is a weapon in T20 cricket" - Suresh Raina on Jitesh Sharma

Jitesh Sharma has scored a hundred and 10 fifties in T20s. [P/C: BCCI]

Suresh Raina noted that Jitesh Sharma is an asset in T20s. He explained:

"He plays with a different strike rate. I like his wicketkeeping a lot. Recently in an interview, he also said that he wants to maintain his strike rate. He is a weapon in T20 cricket. The captain and coach have given him the license."

However, the former India all-rounder urged the Vidarbha wicketkeeper-batter to convert his starts into big scores. He elaborated:

"It's good to see when such players go and attack but he needs to learn quickly how to convert his thirties into fifties. We have seen that in Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma and Rinku Singh. If Jitesh starts doing that, he will be the most important player. The IPL will be extremely important for him. "

Raina highlighted that Jitesh scores at an excellent strike rate and has a good game-reading sense. He added that the 30-year-old will become more important for the Men in Blue once he starts finishing matches. For the record, Jitesh is yet to remain not out in any of his innings for India.

