"He probably thinks the guys in the team are stabbing him in the back" - Usman Khawaja weighs in on the Justin Langer controversy

Australian batter Usman Khawaja has weighed in on the controversy surrounding the relationship between Australian players and head coach Justin Langer. With all the discussions happening in public rather than in the dressing room, Khawaja believes Langer will feel like the team has "stabbed him in the back."

Questions were raised about Langer’s future after Australia’s disastrous white-ball tours of the West Indies and Bangladesh. The debates around his rumored uneasy relationship with the players added fuel to the controversy.

Khawaja believes the players should have discussed and sorted out their differences directly with Langer.

“The most disappointing thing is the players should’ve stood up and chatted to JL (Justin Langer) about this a long time ago. The issue is that there is something going on in the Australian team with the players and Justin Langer. He probably thinks the guys in the team are stabbing him in the back. And that’s what it looks like. And that’s why it’s so disappointing. This is something the group needs to sort out ASAP,” Khawaja said in his YouTube channel.

The southpaw went on to add that Justin Langer is often high on emotions and that might have put the players off.

“From JL, wearing his emotions on the sleeve, things going up and down and him following that ride. I think that puts the players off a little bit. That’s where all these chats and talks and everything that is going on has stemmed from. Justin knows that and I am sure he is going to try to be more approachable to sort this situation.”

“The man wears his heart on his sleeve, that’s probably his one downside” – Usman Khawaja on Justin Langer

Justin Langer was appointed as the head coach in the aftermath of Sandpaper-gate

Usman Khawaja pointed out that Justin Langer has always been an emotional person who wears his heart on his sleeves. This character trait has also been a downside for him over the years.

“He is a very passionate person. Loves Australian cricket. Wants the best for everyone. Wants to only succeed. He is driven by winning the right way. The man wears his heart on his sleeve. He can be very emotional. That’s probably his one downside. Probably his greatest weakness is his emotion.”

Khawaja vouches for how Langer is trying to curb the display of emotional highs and lows.

“He knows he needs to improve. He has said it in the media. I have chatted to him. He is trying to improve on that.”

Justin Langer has a tough time ahead with the T20 World Cup and the Ashes coming up later this year. The next six months could be the most crucial period for him as the Australian head coach.

