"He has put pressure on Jadeja" - Gautam Gambhir says Axar Patel has performed exceptionally well whenever given a chance

Gautam Gambhir believes Axar Patel is putting pressure on Ravindra Jadeja with his consistent performances across formats.

Axar scored an unbeaten 31 off 20 balls in the first T20I against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, January 3, as India set a 163-run target. The spin-bowling all-rounder then defended 12 runs in the final over as the Men in Blue registered a two-run win.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Gambhir was asked about his thoughts on Axar Patel's knock, to which he responded:

"I believe that whenever Axar Patel has been given opportunities and in whichever format, he has performed exceptionally well. It is a good thing. He has put pressure on Jadeja and you want that when you are playing for the Indian team you put pressure on whoever you are playing for."

The cricketer-turned-politician feels the competition for places will benefit the Indian team, observing:

"Axar Patel - whether it is T20 or Test cricket - he is putting pressure in every format and today you also got to see the range. I believe the more options you have is better for the Indian team and Axar as well."

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh India scored 61 runs in the last 5 overs.



Deepak Hooda - 41*(23).

Axar Patel - 31*(20).

Partnership - 68*(35). India scored 61 runs in the last 5 overs.Deepak Hooda - 41*(23).Axar Patel - 31*(20).Partnership - 68*(35). https://t.co/DQCfcM4GWj

Axar joined Deepak Hooda in the middle when India were in a precarious position at 94/5 in the 15th over. The duo strung together an unbroken 68-run sixth-wicket partnership in less than six overs to take them to a fighting total.

"The decision could have proved very costly" - Irfan Pathan on Axar Patel bowling the last over

Axar held his nerve in the last over of the Sri Lankan run chase. [P/C: BCCI]

Irfan Pathan was further asked about Hardik Pandya's call to give the final over to Axar, to which he replied:

"Giving the last over to Axar Patel, according to me, the decision could have proved very costly. But Axar deserves all the praise because you remember the old things. Axar Patel couldn't defend more than 20 runs against MS Dhoni."

The former Indian all-rounder praised Axar for not letting his bad experience from bowling the last over to MS Dhoni in the Indian Premier League (IPL) haunt him in Tuesday's game. He elaborated:

"Those things come to your mind when you are back in the same situation, although Dhoni was not there in front of him but there was a batter who had played the big shots.

"He turned the game in India's favor by changing his line and length, and the angle as well. You need to praise his character."

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Axar Patel defended 13 runs in the final over even after going for a 6 in the 3rd ball. Axar Patel defended 13 runs in the final over even after going for a 6 in the 3rd ball. https://t.co/nsE5blsess

Axar was asked to bowl the last over with Sri Lanka needing 13 runs for a win with two wickets in hand. Although Chamika Karunaratne smoked a six off his third delivery, the left-arm spinner didn't allow him to score the required five runs off the final three deliveries.

