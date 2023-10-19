"He is raring to be given an opportunity" - Sunil Gavaskar on Ravichandran Ashwin's inclusion in the Indian playing XI vs BAN

Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar feels Ravichandran Ashwin would be hoping for an opportunity to showcase his form and skill against Bangladesh in the 2023 World Cup clash in Pune on Thursday.

Ashwin, who made a stunning 11th-hour return to the Indian World Cup squad, played in the side's opener against Australia at Chennai. While he was impressive with figures of 1/34 in 10 overs, the veteran spinner has been benched for the next two games to accommodate Shardul Thakur.

Speaking to India Today ahead of the India-Bangladesh clash, Gavaskar stated Ashwin's ability to succeed on helpless pitches makes him a great bowler.

"With Ashwin, it's not just that he bowls only to left-handers, he is a top bowler, he bowls well to right-handers as well. He is a great bowler. He can operate on pitches that don't generally assist the spinners. I think he is raring to be given an opportunity," Gavaskar said.

On Ravichandran Ashwin playing ahead of Thakur in the Bangladesh clash, Sunil Gavaskar said:

"There could be a possibility of that happening (Ashwin playing against Bangladesh). If Shardul Thakur gets a breather, Ashwin could come in, keeping in mind the left-handers in the Bangladesh team."

Ashwin does not boast the finest records against Bangladesh in ODIs, with eight wickets in seven games at an average of 38.50.

Meanwhile, the sides enter the game at opposite ends of the spectrum. Team India have won all three of their games, while Bangladesh lost two straight outings after starting their campaign with a win against Afghanistan.

"The way Indian team has been showing resilience" - Sunil Gavaskar on what Bangladesh need to worry about

Team India has been in red-hot form leading up to and in the World Cup.

Sunil Gavaskar praised India's fearless and resilient attitude during their World Cup campaign as the hurdle Bangladesh must counter in the much-anticipated clash at Pune.

Rohit Sharma's men have been in sparkling ODI form since the West Indies tour, winning the Asia Cup and the following Australia series heading into the showpiece event.

"The way the Indian team has been playing, the way Indian team has been showing resilience. More than anything else, I think the initiative and the fearlessness that the Indian team has been showing. That's been so good to see. That is something that Bangladesh will have to counter," Sunil Gavaskar said.

However, the Men in Blue will be wary of losing three of the last four games against Bangladesh, including their lone defeat in the Asia Cup.

Meanwhile, the contests have been reasonably one-sided in ODI World Cups, with India winning the last three following their shock defeat in 2007.