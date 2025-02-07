Steve Smith brought up his 36th Test century on Day 2 of the second Test between Sri Lanka and Australia in Galle on Friday, February 7. This is his fourth hundred in the last five Tests that he has played in.

The prolific right-hander, who is leading Australia in this series in the absence of regular skipper Pat Cummins, also scored a ton in the first Test played at this venue. The Aussies won that match by an innings and 242 runs.

As expected, fans flooded microblogging site X by showering praise on Steve Smith for his splendid knock. Here are some of the most interesting reactions from fans:

"Outstanding from Smudge. He really is something special," wrote a fan.

Here are some of the other reactions to Smith's splendid knock:

"If we gonna see steve smith peak as a test captain again, then CA make him permanent captain of aussie test team, what a great player he is, legend," wrote a fan.

"He is something...overtakes the great Allan Border...with now 7 centuries in Asia.....and AB was the best," wrote a supporter.

"An absolute superstar...imagine his stats if he did not have to sit out 2 years after Warner did his sandpaper thing...Smith only guilty of trusting Warner," wrote another.

"G.O.A.T of the Test Cricket! What a player, what a legend and what a superstar for Australia. Take a bow Champ, keep getting those, we have an WTC to retain in a couple of months time #slvaus," wrote another supporter.

Australia well placed at the end of Day 2 of the second Test against Sri Lanka after Steve Smith century

Steve Smith's century, alongside wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey's 156-ball 139, helped Australia take a 73-run lead at the close of play on Day 2. Australia were 330-3 when stumps were drawn on Day 2. Earlier, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 257 after they elected to bat first.

Australia have already taken an unassailable 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series, and look well-placed to walk away with another victory here. Sri Lanka looked listless throughout the day and will have to conjure something special on Day 3.

The two teams take each other on in a two-game ODI series after this match, before jetting off to Pakistan, where the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy will be held later this month.

