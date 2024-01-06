"He really wants it, he wants that motivation" - Marnus Labuschagne backs Steve Smith to replace David Warner as Australia's Test opener

Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne has backed teammate Steve Smith to fill the opening slot in the Test team after David Warner's retirement. The Aussies are set to play another Test series in 11 days' time against the West Indies, and Warner's successor has become a topic of debate.

While there are several names in the fray, Labuschagne shed light on why the opening role would suit Smith perfectly. He believes the star Australian batter wants to get to the middle as soon as possible, and opening would help that desire.

Speaking to SEN Cricket after Australia's 3-0 win over Pakistan, Marnus Labuschagne had the following to say about Steve Smith:

"He averages 58 at five, 61 at four and 67 at three, so it seems like the higher he goes the more he averages. I’ve got no doubt if that’s the way we went, he would do very well. He really wants it, he wants that motivation… waiting to bat is not his forte, he wants to get out there straight away.”

Marnus Labuschagne on his own role

Marnus Labuschagne explained that while he is open to whatever the team needs from him, he is more comfortable batting at No. 3.

Several other names are being discussed as well for the opening slot, but Labuschagne reiterated that Steve Smith is the favorite to clinch it. On this, he stated:

"I’m happy to do what the team needs, but I do love batting at three, I love the variety of the role. At the moment it could be anyone… I’ve seen the media throwing around Travis Head, throwing around me, obviously the three openers outside of the squad, Cameron Bancroft, Matt Renshaw and Marcus Harris. Smudge (Steve Smith) seems like the lead frontrunner, the one that really wants it.”

If Smith opens the batting against the West Indies, it will be interesting to see if it's just for that particular series or whether it's a long-term plan.

