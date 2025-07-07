"He reminded me of Mohammad Shami at his very best" - Legendary captain's massive praise for Akash Deep after 10-for in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly has lavished praise on pacer Akash Deep for his sensational performance against England at Edgbaston. Akash's 10-wicket haul helped the visitors register their biggest win (by runs) on overseas soil.

Although not much was expected of Akash Deep in his first international game after six months, he proved his doubters wrong. He replaced Jasprit Bumrah and formed a potent partnership with Mohammed Siraj, as they tore apart the English batting unit.

In the first innings, Akash took 4/88 as India bowled England out for 407 and took a 180-run first-innings lead. He returned with an exceptional performance in the second innings, taking 6/99 to help dismiss England for 271. As a result, the Shubman Gill-led outfit secured a historic victory by 336 runs.

During an interaction with journalist Boria Majumdar for Rev Sportz, Ganguly lauded Akash and felt his line and length were similar to veteran pacer Mohammad Shami. He said:

“Very Shami, isn’t he. He was just fantastic, Akash Deep. The way he used the crease, the way he ran in and the amount of swing he got was brilliant. He reminded me of Mohammed Shami at his very best. The delivery to Joe Root, for example, would have got any batter in the world out."

Ganguly believes the Indian attack now has the ability to take 20 wickets at Lord's.

“And now, he has the confidence. With Bumrah back at Lord’s, India has the attack to take 20 wickets consistently."

Akash Deep creates unique record in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

With his breakthrough performance, Akash Deep has etched his name into the history books at Edgbaston. The 28-year-old has now registered the best fourth innings figures at the venue (6/99).

Nathan Lyon (6/101), Muthiah Muralidaran (4/29) and Pat Cummins (4/32) follow him on the leaderboard.

Akash also became the first bowler in the last 49 years to dismiss four of England's top five batters without the help of a fielder. He went through the defenses of Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope and Joe Root, while trapping Harry Brook LBW.

Former West Indies pacer Michael Holding achieved this feat against England at The Oval in 1976, finishing with his best match figures of 14/149.

