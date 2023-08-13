"He has represented India 4 times and won Player of the Match twice" - Aakash Chopra lauds Yashasvi Jaiswal's knock in 4th T20I vs West Indies

Aakash Chopra has lauded Yashasvi Jaiswal for dishing out match-defining performances across formats at the start of his international career.

The West Indies set India a 179-run target in the fourth T20I in Lauderhill, Florida, on Saturday, August 12. Jaiswal then smoked an unbeaten 84 off just 51 balls to help the Men in Blue register a nine-wicket win with three overs to spare and draw level in the five-match series.

While reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra heaped praise on Jaiswal for making an excellent start in Team India's jersey. He elaborated:

"Who is my Player of the Match? I am going with Yashasvi Jaiswal. This was just his fourth game in the Indian jersey. He played two Test matches - 171 in the first Test and Player of the Match."

The former Indian opener added:

"He got out early in the first T20I but he remained unbeaten till the end and won his team the game in the second match. Player the Match - Yashasvi Jaiswal. He has represented India four times and won Player of the Match twice."

Jaiswal played a 171-run knock and was duly chosen as the Player of the Match on his international debut in the first Test against the West Indies last month. Although he couldn't replicate that performance in his maiden T20I, his blazing knock on Saturday won him his second Player of the Match award in his four-match-long international career.

"We are seeing a future superstar" - Aakash Chopra on Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal struck 11 fours and three sixes during his innings.

Aakash Chopra expects Yashasvi Jaiswal to shine for India across formats. He stated:

"The way the player plays, the intent and ability he has, we are seeing a future superstar. He is not a star but a superstar. You will see him representing India in all three formats and doing very well."

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that the Mumbai batter was the initial aggressor in his 165-run opening partnership with Shubman Gill. He observed:

"He batted extremely well. In fact, when he and Shubman Gill were playing, Yashasvi was going far ahead at the start. Gill did show his colors and form after that but the first half was all about Yashasvi."

Chopra highlighted that Jaiswal has all the shots in his repertoire, has an excellent temperament, and is extremely hard-working. He added that while the fans might be seeing the final product and the accolades the youngster is receiving, they are the fruits of the hard yards he has put in behind the scenes.

