"He has the respect of dressing room" - Isa Guha backs Alex Carey for Australia Test captaincy role

Erstwhile English cricketer Isa Guha believes Alex Carey can be a suitable replacement to Tim Paine for the captaincy role.

Commending the wicketkeeping-batsman, Guha said Carey is revered by the Australian players and will make a brilliant leader.

Tim Paine has come under fire after Australia's second consecutive Test series loss to India down under. He has divided opinions in the cricket fraternity over his leadership and wicketkeeping qualities.

Talking to Fox Cricket, Isa Guha said usually reserved Alex Carey has the character to be at the helm of the Australian team.

“I like his chances whether it’s (maybe) after The Ashes. The question is whether he’s going to be too old, I personally don’t think so. I think he’s someone that has the respect of the dressing room, one of the nicest blokes in cricket, seems gentle and kind on the exterior but underneath that there’s definitely a determination and competitiveness that’s really suited to being and Australian cricketer and being an Australian captain as well,” said Guha.

Q: Is it time to relive Alex Carey's classy century from last night?



A: Yes, yes it is 🍿 #BlueEnergy #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/GF8BmdgDHD — Adelaide Strikers (@StrikersBBL) January 22, 2021

Alex Carey was appointed one of the vice-captains in the Australian team during the post-sandpaper gate phase.

However, he remained in and out of the white-ball squads and lost the leadership role. The 29-year-old is yet to make his Test debut but has led Australia 'A' in the recent tour games.

"He's got the all-round game" - Isa Guha praises Alex Carey

Isa Guha cited former Australian wicketkeeper Brad Haddin's compliment for Alex Carey's wicketkeeping skills.

“Brad Haddin reckons he’s the next best keeper, he’s got the ability to score runs and the all-round game to be able to play on the subcontinent on fast pitches that do a bit and he’s got a cool, calm head and the respect of the dressing room,” she said.

Guha also pointed specific instances in the recently concluded Test series where, according to her, Tim Paine could have done better.

“You look back to India’s first innings at the Gabba, (Cheteshwar) Pujara and (Ajinkya) Rahane barely had a short ball bowled to them until they were in. That’s where Tim Paine as a captain has to go to the bowler and say ‘Look I want you to intimidate these guys, they’re playing their first Test match’. In terms of captaincy, it is such a fascinating watch. Has Tim Paine got control of the bowlers and the dressing room? I think he’s definitely got that respect but how you manage the bowlers is so key to a tight series,” said Guha.

Alex Carey is currently representing the Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League. He is the fourth highest run-scorer in the tournament currently with 412 runs at a strike-rate of 126.38.