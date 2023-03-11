"He runs like a rat; doesn't get trapped" - Dinesh Karthik recalls special conversation about Sachin Tendulkar

Just like many other Indian fans in the 90s, Dinesh Karthik was also a huge admirer of Sachin Tendulkar. The wicketkeeper-batter recently opened up on how much he loved watching Tendulkar bat and recalled a game that he went to watch in Chennai when India played Australia in 1998.

The 37-year-old spoke about a Tendulkar fan that he met in the stadium and the interesting conversation that he had with him. The fan told him to also enjoy the way Tendulkar used to steal singles and his quick running between the wickets.

Speaking on air for Star Sports during Day 3 of the ongoing fourth Test between India and Australia, here's what Dinesh Karthik said about the analogy the fan used to describe Sachin Tendulkar's running between the wickets:

"I know vividly. In 1998, my dad took me for the first time to watch a Test match, India vs Australia. I had come to watch one batsman, Sachin Tendulkar.

"The person sitting next to me, stranger in the crowd said, 'You will enjoy to watch Sachin Tendulkar bat. But also don't forget his swift running between the wickets. He runs like a rat who runs after the cheese, but the only difference being he doesn't get trapped.'"

Dinesh Karthik on Sachin Tendulkar's sensational hundred

The Chennai Test that Dinesh Karthik saw in the stadium was the one where Sachin Tendulkar hit legendary leg-spinner Shane Warne for boundaries and sixes against the spin, bringing up a memorable second-innings hundred.

On this, Karthik stated:

"Sachin got 155. What an innings that was, I'll never forget. So many sixes, one of them came right where we were sitting. We were sitting between long-on and deep midwicket. Great memories."

India won that game comfortably by 179 runs, despite conceding a 71-run lead after the first innings.

