"He’s actually going to be guiding the likes of Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan" - Zaheer Khan on Virat Kohli's role in the Indian team

Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan expects Virat Kohli to play the mentor's role at this stage of his international career. Kohli recently played his 500th international game during the second Test between India and the West Indies at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad.

The former Indian skipper had a good outing against the Caribbeans. He scored a half-century in the first Test in Dominica before backing it up with an excellent century in Port of Spain.

Zaheer feels Kohli, who has a wealth of experience, should be the mentor for youngsters like Subhman Gill and Ishan Kishan.

Zaheer Khan said on Jio Cinema:

"He (Kohli) should enjoy this part of the career where he’s actually going to be guiding the likes of Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan. That mentor role is also going to be expected of him at this stage in his career that’s something that he does it anyways but you know that that’s something that keeps you going and keeps you in the game."

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni played a similar role during the final few years of his international career. The veteran wicketkeeper-batter was seen spending a lot of time with the youngsters on the sidelines, imparting the knowledge he acquired over the years.

"Good to see him in good space and scoring runs" - Zaheer Khan on Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli had a tough few years on the international circuit, going without scoring a hundred for almost three years. He bounced back during the Asia Cup last year and has since been in superb form.

The talismanic batter has looked in fine touch of late and Zaheer Khan feels Kohli should concentrate more on enjoying his game.

"He’s constantly involved in the game. I think that those aspects are going to be very important for him going forward. But it’s good to see him in good space and scoring runs. And I think I think that’s what he should just right now do," Zaheer added.

Kohli will next be seen in action during the upcoming three-match ODI against the West Indies, starting on Thursday, July 27.