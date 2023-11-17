"He’s answered everyone by scoring a century" - Mohammad Kaif hails Virat Kohli for sensational 50th ODI hundred in 2023 World Cup semifinal

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif heaped praise on star batter Virat Kohli for reaching a height that no other player has in the history of the game - a 50th ODI hundred.

Kohli was level with the great Sachin Tendulkar on 49 ODI hundreds coming into the 2023 World Cup semifinal against New Zealand. Kaif felt Kohli scoring his 49th hundred at Tendulkar's home ground with the great man sitting in the stands was probably the perfect stage to bring up the landmark.

Speaking to Star Sports, here's what Mohammad Kaif had to say about Virat Kohli:

“Look after the 2011 World Cup Virat carried his guru Sachin Tendulkar on his shoulders saying, Sachin’s carried the burden of the nation for 21 years, and it’s now our time to do the same for him. After winning that World Cup is where his journey started. And now on that very same ground, he’s broken Sachin’s record in front of Sachin himself, and after breaking the record Virat also acknowledged Sachin and even went down on his knees to pay respects to his hero and the master of the game. This shows the nature and character of Virat Kohli."

He further added:

"He’s a big player himself, but being a good human and giving due respect to his masters shows how disciplined he is. Also what makes this knock memorable is the stage on which he’s got it. There were conversations that his record in knockouts is not great, but he’s answered everyone by scoring a century, and ensuring that India qualifies for the finals.”

Mohammad Kaif on Rohit Sharma's approach

Mohammad Kaif also lauded Rohit Sharma for leading by example with the bat and setting the tone with his aggressive batting in the powerplay. He believes it is Rohit's approach that helps other batters take their time and pace their innings.

On this, Mohammad Kaif stated:

“Rohit’s gameplan this entire tournament has been to attack the bowlers, while targeting to hit a couple of boundaries in the very first over and put the opposition under pressure from the outset. The bowlers usually plan to try and swing the new ball and try to get the batter out while he’s not set-in, but Rohit’s attitude makes him look like he’s set-in even before the first ball is bowled."

He added:

"He knows he is the leader and he has to set the tone from which the team can come in and follow on. He’s scoring 70-100 runs in the power play, and setting the platform for players like Kohli and Iyer, so I am all praises for Rohit.”

India will meet Australia in the 2023 World Cup final on Sunday, November 19, in Ahmedabad.