"He's back" - Fans react as Prithvi Shaw slams a ruthless ton for Mumbai against Chhattisgarh in the Ranji Trophy

Prithvi Shaw announced his return from injury in some style after slamming a hundred inside the first session of Mumbai's ongoing Ranji Trophy encounter against Chhatisgarh in Raipur on Friday, February 9. The youngster had featured in Mumbai's innings victory over Bengal at the Eden Gardens as well, playing a quickfire 35-run knock.

The Ranji Trophy marks Shaw's first competitive cricketing venture since the County Championship in 2023. He had sustained a serious knee injury after a promising start to his stint with Northamptonshire in England and returned to fitness while working with the physios at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

With Ajinkya Rahane back into the side as captain, Mumbai opted to bat first and Shaw dominated the proceedings from the word go. He reached the 50-run mark in just 43 deliveries and did the bulk of the scoring as his opening partner Bhupen Lalwani played second fiddle.

The right-handed opener made the most of his start and converted it into a three-figure knock. He reached his 13th first-class hundred off just 102 deliveries with the aid of 13 fours and two sixes so far.

Fans lauded Shaw for his exceptional performance, which can perhaps lead to better things. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Mumbai finish the first session at 140-0 following Shaw's heroics

The Ajinkya Rahane-led side, who are perched comfortably on top of Elite Group B with just one loss so far, ended the first session with 140 runs off just 32 overs. Prithvi Shaw will be on the lookout to convert his ton into a mammoth score to reclaim the selectors' attention.

His last appearance for Team India came during the away bilateral series against Sri Lanka in 2021. Shaw earned a selection in the home T20I series against New Zealand in January 2023 on the back of an exceptional domestic season but failed to avail an opportunity.

He endured a horrid 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season for the Delhi Capitals (DC), while a set of off-field incidents also did not help his cause by any means.

How many runs will the opening batter score in the ongoing Ranji Trophy clash against Chhatisgarh? Let us know what you think.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App