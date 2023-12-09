"He’s earned the right to have that fairytale send-off on his home ground" - Michael Vaughan comes in defence of Warner against Johnson 

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has defended David Warner in his ongoing verbal tussle with Mitchell Johnson. The former Australian bowler had criticized the act of providing the opening batter a fairytale farewell at home. He also launched an attack on the people who were glorifying the opening batter despite the acts he had committed in the past.

The column from Johnson has not been well received, with several former players weighing in on the topic of late. Johnson also revealed that he received a text message from his former teammate, which only escalated the feud.

His words, however, have had no bearing on how Warner is perceived within his team. Skipper Pat Cummins defended the opening batter, indicating that he is well in contention to play all three upcoming Tests against Pakistan.

Branding the veteran opener as a 'great of the game', Vaughan told the Daily Telegraph:

“I do think David Warner is a great of the game. Because of what’s happened and because Dave’s had some controversy in his career, I think there’s some people who won’t give him that mantle and won’t talk about him in those lights. But you only have to look at his record. His record in World Cups."

He further stated:

“There’s not many players who get the fairytale ending but you would say David Warner if he gets through to that last Test, which I’d back him to do so, he’s earned the right to have that fairytale send-off on his home ground."

The left-handed opening batter has played 109 Tests in his career so far, scoring 8,487 runs at an average of 44.43, with 25 hundreds to his name.

“It wouldn’t be a summer without a headline would it" - David Warner on his verbal row with Mitchell Johnson

David Warner has been embroiled in several controversies throughout his career, and the buildup to his farewell series has also been marred by one. Speaking at a broadcaster event in Sydney on Friday, the veteran batter said:

"It wouldn’t be a summer without a headline would it. It is what it is. Everyone is entitled to their own opinions. But moving forward, looking forward to a nice Test over in the West.”

The first Test against Pakistan will get underway on Thursday, December 14, at the Optus Stadium in Perth.