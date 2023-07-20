"He's forgetting to just play" - Michael Vaughan on the Marnus Labuschagne dismissal on Day 1 of 4th Ashes Test

Former England captain Micheal Vaughan was critical of Australian star batter Marnus Labuschagne for being too desperate for a big score instead of playing each ball by its merit.

Despite notching up his first half-century of the Ashes on Day 1 of the fourth Test at Manchester, Labuschangne was dismissed immediately by an innocuous delivery by Moeen Ali. The right-handed batter got off to a start and looked promising before meekly losing his wicket.

Speaking to Cricbuzz at the close of play on Day 1, Michael Vaughan felt that his recent dismissals are more lapses in concentration in the search for a big score.

"Think Marnus is trying too hard," Vaughan said. "Trying so hard to get this big big score that he's forgetting to just play. Thought he played well for his 50 and then suddenly it's just a loss in concentration. He did it last week at Headingley against Moeen Ali where he played that sweep shot and got out. Just that lapse in concentration."

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



A missed opportunity for a big score.



#ENGvAUS #Ashes pic.twitter.com/67Zm0lmH3Z Marnus Labuschagne departs, just after reaching fifty!A missed opportunity for a big score.

The former Ashes-winning skipper was particularly critical of Marnus Labuschagne's dismissal to a nothing delivery from Moeen Ali.

"Today's dismissal against Moeen should not happen," Vaughan added. "For someone like Marnus who's such a good player to have that little moment where he just loses his concentration and plays it a little bit too square on the on side. Little bit of turn , nothing drastic that Marnus shouldn't be getting out to."

Despite boasting sensational overall Test numbers with an average of 53.76, Labuschagne has struggled with the bat in 2023. The right-hander averages only 36.56 in 10 games thus far this year and is yet to record a single century.

"Thought he was clear today" - Micheal Vaughan on Marnus Labuschagne

Labuschanged recorded his maiden 50 of the English summer.

Michael Vaughan felt that Marnus Labuschagne looked somewhere close to his best on Day 1 of the fourth Test despite his ungainly dismissal. The one-drop batter was Australia's joint-top scorer with Mitchell Marsh on the opening day at Manchester, recording his 16th Test half-century.

However, just when it appeared as if a big knock might finally be around the corner, Labuschagne played all around a Moeen Ali delivery to be dismissed for 51.

"He left the ball better today. In the previous innings, he was jabbing at some balls around the fifth stump," Vaughan continued. "I thought he was clear today where he knew where his off stump was, leave well, let the ball come to work it on the on side. But that was a big error to get out at that stage when he was in and looking strong, particularly to that delivery."

The 29-year-old has scored only 195 runs in seven innings during the Ashes at a paltry average of 27.85.

Despite the lack of big runs from the bat of Labuschagne, Australia find themselves 2-1 up in the series, with a golden opportunity to win their first series in England since 2001.