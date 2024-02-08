"He's a freak" - Michael Clarke hails Jasprit Bumrah for incredible showing in first 2 India-England Tests

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke has hailed Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah for his sensational bowling in the opening two Tests against England.

After a solid six-wicket match haul in the first Test in Hyderabad, Bumrah produced one of the best spells of pace bowling in the second encounter in Visakhapatnam. The 30-year-old registered figures of 6/45 in the first innings, followed by 3/46 in the second to propel India to a 106-run victory as the hosts leveled the five-match series 1-1.

Speaking on ESPNcricinfo, Clarke marveled at Bumrah's skill levels on unfavorable Indian pitches.

"What can you say, he's a freak. It's unbelievable his skills in conditions that are never conducive for fast bowling. He's just a freak," said Clarke [0:50].

Another Australian captain, Aaron Finch, detailed the difficulties of facing Bumrah, saying [1:11].

"It's difficult. He has got pace but also gets bounce and can lull you into a false sense of security with his run up and just ambling up to the crease. He has got such beautiful wrists, can move the ball both ways and then uses that yorker so effectively like we saw against Ollie Pope in the first innings."

Bumrah was the Player of the Match in India's series-leveling win in the second Test.

The champion pacer was also rewarded by ascending to the top spot on the latest ICC bowler rankings for Tests.

"It's the late release point which makes it less time to react for the batter" - Callum Ferguson

Former Australian batter Callum Ferguson feels Jasprit Bumrah's late release point challenges the batters the most, leading to lesser reaction time.

During his match-winning performance in the second Test, the 30-year-old became the fastest Indian pacer to claim 150 Test wickets.

"His pace hasn't dropped off at all. The ability to be consistent with a reverse swinging ball is extraordinary because a lot of bowlers struggle to get it exactly on line. But he doesn't miss and gives you no room to move. And it's the late release point which makes it less time to react for the batter. He's an extraordinary competitor," said Ferguson on ESPNcricinfo [1:38].

Bumrah also became the second-fastest Asian pacer to 150 Test wickets, behind only Pakistani legend Waqar Younis. The Indian speedster boasts a sensational 155 wickets in 34 Tests at an average of 20.19, including 10 five-wicket hauls.

He is on a shortlist of cricketers to have been World No.1 in the ICC rankings in all three formats.

