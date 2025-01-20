England head coach Brendon McCullum has confirmed that Jos Buttler will not keep wickets in the upcoming T20I series against India. McCullum said that they want to give Buttler the opportunity to speak to the bowler as and when he feels the need.

With Phil Salt and Jamie Smith also in the squad as keeping options, one of them is expected to take up the role. Salt, who has been excellent in T20Is in the last 18 months, is likely to open the innings with the skipper.

At a presser on Monday, the former New Zealand skipper said, as quoted by Sky Sports:

"The one thing he [Buttler] won't be doing in this series is keeping wicket, he's going to captain from the field. That's a really positive thing for us because it gives Jos the opportunity to have the last say with the bowler and to have that relationship build at that last second instead of being 22 yards away.

"We've got great [wicketkeeping] options within the side. We've got a really good squad; we've got lots of flexibility within the group."

The visiting captain had a promising series in the West Indies late last year. He accumulated 125 runs in five matches at 31.83 alongside a strike rate of 168.92. He captained England to a 3-1 series victory.

"He is excited about the team we have got" - Brendon McCullum on Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler. (Image Credits: Getty)

Despite Buttler enduring a difficult time as captain in the last two ICC events, McCullum predicts the keeper-batter to enjoy the next few years in the role. The 43-year-old said, as quoted by BBC Sport:

"He is excited about the team we have got and the opportunity that sits in front of us. I am sure we will see Jos over the next couple of years really enjoy himself and finish with a real strong enjoyment of the game at the back end of his career."

The first T20I between the two sides will take place on January 22 in Kolkata.

