"He's gone from student to teacher to Chancellor" - Sunil Gavaskar's massive praise for Virat Kohli ahead of stalwart's 300th ODI

Former Indian cricketer and legend Sunil Gavaskar praised Virat Kohli ahead of his 300th ODI, calling him the 'chancellor' of the Indian cricket university. The ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy match between India and New Zealand is Kohli's 300th ODI.

He became only the seventh Indian after Mohammad Azharuddin, Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, and Yuvraj Singh to achieve this feat.

"He’s gone from student to teacher to, if I may add, the chancellor of the Indian cricket university. For younger players like Shubman Gills and Yashasvi Jaiswals, just sitting next to him and observing how he prepares is a great learning curve,” he said on Star Sports (via The Indian Express).

Gavaskar spoke about Virat Kohli's committment on the field, which has led him to transform into a professor of cricket from being a learner initially.

“It’s not just about the runs he scores. Look at his commitment on the field—how he dives, returns the ball to the wicketkeeper or bowler, and tries to save runs for his team. That wholehearted commitment to India is crucial. That’s why his evolution from a learner to almost a professor of cricket is remarkable," he added.

Gavaskar lauds Virat Kohli's desire to keep improving

Sunil Gavaskar also emphasized Virat Kohli's longevity and his desire to keep improving, which makes him an inspiration for others who want to play for the country.

“I think it’s the desire to be better than yesterday. He’s never satisfied with what he’s achieved and always wants to do more. The pride he shows playing for India is an honor and a privilege. There are millions who dream of playing for India. Whether it’s a test match, a 50-over game, or a T20 game, representing your country is every young kid’s dream and ambition. Keeping that ambition alive is key for Kohli wanting to excel in every game," he stated.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli did not have a great outing with the bat in his 300th ODI. He was dimissed for just 11 runs off 14 deliveries, hitting a couple of boundaries during his short stay at the crease.

