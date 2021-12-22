"He's gonna make some really big scores" - Marnus Labuschagne backs Steve Smith to dominate with the bat in Ashes 2021

Marnus Labuschagne is confident Steve Smith will continue to make a significant impact with the bat for the remaining three Ashes Tests. He insisted that it was 'exciting' to see Smith's gutsy effort in "tricky conditions".
Smith, who was the stand-in skipper for the Aussies for the Adelaide Test in the absence of regular captain Pat Cummins, impressed many with his gutsy 93-run knock in the first innings.
Smith didn't play Test cricket for nearly a year heading into the Ashes. And while it did take a couple of innings for him to find his rhythm, the right-hander played exceptionally well in the second Ashes encounter.
Heaping praise on Smith, Labuschagne was quoted as saying by The Sporting News:
“He hasn't played Test cricket for a year and it's taken two innings, he batted beautifully in that innings in some very tricky conditions, it was nipping around, so I think it's very exciting to see. I think it's very exciting for the rest of the series because I think if he gets in he's gonna make some really big scores in the next three Tests."
Australia extended their flawless record in pink-ball Tests as they registered a comprehensive 275-run victory over visitors England in the day-night fixture at Adelaide. Following the win, the Aussies have now taken a 2-0 lead in the five-Test series.
"Getting my first Ashes ton was terrific" - Marnus Labuschagne
Labuschange was also in fine form with the bat in the second Ashes Test. The 27-year-old slammed his maiden Ashes century in the first innings and backed it up with a fine half-century in the second.
Speaking about his performances in the post-match presentation, the right-handed batter expressed his dissatisfaction at not being able to convert his ton into a big one despite being dropped twice. He said:
"We played well in this Test match and didn't take our foot off the paddle. Getting my first Ashes ton was terrific and I was disappointed that I didn't make it a big one, in spite of being given a few chances,"
Also ReadArticle Continues below
The third Ashes Test will start at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 26.