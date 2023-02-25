"He’s got the full support of all of us" - Travis Head on Pat Cummins choosing to skip third Test for family reasons

Australian batter Travis Head has backed skipper Pat Cummins' decision to stay with his ill mother and miss the third Test against India, saying that life is far more important than sport.

Cummins returned home after the second Test in Delhi due to his mother's deteriorating health, but was expected to return for the third Test in Indore, starting on March 1. However, the 29-year-old has decided to stay with his mother, with Steve Smith set to fill in as stand-in captain.

Speaking to reporters, Head said that the entire team backs their captain's decision to stay at home with his family, adding that they'll support one another in the best way that they can.

As quoted by Perth Now, the southpaw said:

"It’s a hard period for him and he’s got the full support of all of us - he’s got a lot of close friends here. The limited conversations that we’ve all had probably with him, it’s always a hard moment. We fully expect him to be at home. Life’s a bigger thing than cricket. It’s more important for him to be at home than be here. We truck on and find ways as a team to support him and to get on with the job."

Cummins has struggled for wickets in the ongoing edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, claiming only two. The New South Wales paceman has already missed three Tests since becoming the full-time skipper.

The visitors have endured a torrid time in the series so far, losing within three days in both Nagpur and Delhi. Smith, who last led Australia prior to the infamous ball-tampering scandal in 2018, will be hoping to get Australia back in the contest with a win in Indore.

"I didn't come here expecting to be opening the batting" - Travis Head

Travis Head scored 43 in the second innings in Delhi. (Credits: Getty)

Travis Head, who was omitted for the first Test, said that he is ready to bat at any position that the team wants. The 29-year-old said:

"I didn't come here expecting to be opening the batting last innings, but, whether it's opening the batting, coming in at five, I've got to find a way to do both of them if needed for the team. I'll put my head down, stick my butt out and try and do the best I can for the team."

With David Warner ruled out of the Test series, Head is likely to open the innings again alongside Usman Khawaja in Indore.

