"He's got a low strike rate" - Former Australia cricketer's massive statement on Indian batter in 2025 Champions Trophy squad

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg ignored wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul while picking his India playing XI for the upcoming 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. The 53-year-old pointed out that Rahul has a good average in the 50-over format but a poor strike rate.

Meanwhile, Hogg lauded the selectors for picking Yashasvi Jaiswal for the first time in the ODI setup. He also predicted that Washington Sundar would warm the bench in the ICC event.

Speaking about KL Rahul, Hogg said on X:

“Good to see Jaiswal in here, Rahul misses out on the XI. I know he’s got great averages but he’s got a low strike rate and Washington, he’s not really gonna play. He’s gonna be the spare spinner.”

KL Rahul amassed 1060 runs in 27 ODIs at an average of 66.25, including two centuries and seven half-centuries, in 2023. His strike during the period was 87.75. The Karnataka batter returned scores of 31 and 0 in two of the three-match ODI series in Sri Lanka last year. The Men in Blue lost that series by a 0-2 margin.

Overall, the middle order-batter has 2851 runs in 77 ODIs at an average of 49.16 and a strike rate of 87.56, including seven centuries and 18 fifties.

“Deserves and warrants a place in this team” – Brad Hogg wants Rishabh Pant over KL Rahul in India playing XI for ICC 2025 Champions Trophy

Brad Hogg, meanwhile, has picked Rishabh Pant over KL Rahul in his India playing XI for the ICC event. The cricketer-turned-commentator lauded the left-handed wicketkeeper-batter for his recent performances in Tests, saying in the same video:

“Pant comes in at No. 5 even though he hasn’t played ODI over the last year and a half but his form in Test cricket and T20 cricket deserves and warrants a place in this team.”

Pant departed for six runs in his lone ODI outing against Sri Lanka last year. Overall, he has 871 runs in 31 ODIs, averaging 33.50, and has a strike rate of 106.22. The southpaw has amassed 677 runs in his last 10 Tests, including one century and four half-centuries, since returning to international cricket after an 18-month break due to a car accident.

India Champions Trophy 2025 squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, and Ravindra Jadeja.

