"He's got some nice teeth" - Teammate's hilarious comment on Steve Smith attempting reverse sweep without a helmet in SL vs AUS 2025 2nd Test

Australia's keeper-batter Alex Carey joked that Steve Smith has some nice teeth, given he attempted reverse sweeps with only his Baggy Green Cap on Day 2 of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Galle, thereby risking a possibility of injuring himself. However, the South Australian wasn't surprised that the stand-in skipper was able to play that shot effectively.

Smith, who brought up his 36th hundred and his fourth in the last five Tests, played a few reverse sweeps to negotiate Sri Lanka's three-pronged spin-bowling unit. The 36-year-old got to the three-figure score in the 63rd over of the innings with a boundary off Kamindu Mendis' bat and kissed his Baggy Green cap to celebrate his century.

Speaking after the day's play, Carey was all praise for Smith, given how well he battled and batted in tough conditions, predicting the innings to down as an all-time great. As quoted by The Syndey Morning Herald, he stated:

"It certainly surprised me when he went the reverse sweep without a helmet on, he’s got some nice teeth, which aren’t cheap, so I suggested to put a helmet on. I was surprised he went to that, but I’m not surprised he was able to do it with success. He’s batted a fair bit the last couple of Tests, he’s had a lot on his plate, and to be able to focus again for [239] balls in these conditions is another hundred to his CV and going down as an all-time great."

With the right-hander scoring 140 in his only innings in the opening Test and scoring an unbeaten 120 in the second, Steve Smith averages a jaw-dropping 261 in the series. The New South Welshman sent multiple records tumbling amid his 36th ton, including surpassing Ricky Ponting for most runs by an Aussie batter in Asia and leaving behind Allan Border for most tons in Asia by an Australian.

Steve Smith and Alex Carey grind Sri Lanka to help Australia to a 73-run lead

Alex Carey and Steve Smith. (Image Credits: Getty)

With Alex Carey also peeling off an unbeaten 139 at the stumps, the partnership between him and Smith stood at an unbroken 239 ahead of Day 3. The southpaw joined his skipper when Australia were at 91/3 and still trailed by 166 runs more.

However, Sri Lanka couldn't find more breakthroughs for the rest of the day despite the pitch providing some assistance and the tourists finished at 330/3.

Earlier in the day, the Aussies bowled the hosts out for 257 as Nathan Lyon, Matthew Kuhnemann and Mitchell Starc picked up three scalps each.

