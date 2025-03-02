"He's got the skillset to manage" - Former India wicket-keeper's unique take on KL Rahul's batting position ahead of IND vs NZ Champions Trophy match

Former India wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik admitted that No.6 is a good fit for KL Rahul in the batting order, considering how the left-handed option assists India in the middle. The wicket-keeper batter has had to bat down the order in recent times, including in the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy, following Axar Patel's promotion up the order.

KL Rahul struggled to find rhythm in his newfound position, particularly in the early stages of the series against England. But, after a couple of crucial cameos in the middle order, he looks far more settled, and the right fit between the middle order, batters, and the succeeding all-rounders.

Several former cricketers have voiced their concern over KL Rahul's demotion in the batting order. Dinesh Karthik feels that the wicket-keeper batter is ideally suited to No.5 as the backbone, but also backs him to perform well in the newfound role.

"Ideally KL Rahul should bat at No.5, it is good. But I don't mind No.6 as well, he's got the skillset to manage. The left-handed batter in the middle does provide a different dimension to Team India's batting, so I can understand. KL Rahul will be fine, don't worry. He is a solid player, he will come good," Dinesh Karthik said on Cricbuzz.

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir had established quite early that KL Rahul is the first-choice wicket-keeper in the side, keeping Rishabh Pant on the sidelines.

"I have a feeling there will at least be 2-3 changes" - Dinesh Karthik on Team India's playing XI for the New Zealand clash

Team India had an extended break after their group-stage win over Pakistan in Dubai. However, the Men in Blue are also scheduled to play the first semi-final on March 4, just a couple of days after their match against New Zealand.

Amid the tricky schedule, India might be tempted to rotate their playing XI. Karthik remarked that several changes could be in store as the Men in Blue would certainly prioritize the semi-final match.

"I have a feeling there will at least be 2-3 changes. Strangely, I feel Varun Chakravarthy might play. I don't think there will be some, there will be many changes, taking into account that two days from then, there is a semi-final. So, I don't think they will play a full-strength side," Karthik opined.

Team India also faced some injury concerns during the build-up to the New Zealand encounter. Skipper Rohit Sharma was struggling with a hamstring niggle, while vice-captain Shubman Gill was also down with illness.

